Massive investment projects flock to Quảng Nam

QUẢNG NAM — Certificates for six investment projects and four proposals for key infrastructure items worth more than VNĐ40 trillion (US$1.6 billion) have been granted to local and foreign investors to begin construction at industrial parks in the central province of Quảng Nam.

The provincial People’s Committee said these projects include five FDI investments in the supportive automobile industry, automobile R&D, household goods, ready-built factories, flexible hoses and valves, expansion of industrial parks, dredging on marine routes and resorts.

Hội An South, a major property developer, has committed to developing the second phase of the Hoiana integrated resort project with an investment capital of $1 billion.

Multi-industry manufacturer and automobile maker Thaco Group has proposed a dredging project on a waterway at the Lở Estuary for vessels up to 50,000 DWT in Núi Thành District with an investment of VNĐ7.2 trillion.

Thaco Auto Company, a member of the Thaco Group, will invest VNĐ292 billion to build an R&D facility at its automobile mechanical industrial complex.

Meanwhile, Việt Phương Group plans to invest VNĐ6.5 trillion in infrastructure on two industrial parks in Thăng Bình District.

Two Korean investors, Kyung Rim Tech and Oriental Commerce Vina, are set to start construction on the Wiring Harness automobile spare parts assembly project and supportive industrial packaging plants.

China’s Standard Track Co., Ltd. and Hong Kong’s Portillo Estudio Limited will build factories for household items and ready-built factories for rent.

Spain’s Tucai Company plans to build a manufacturing plant to produce flexible hoses and valves for water, gas, and oil connections.

The province said it aims to create favourable conditions for 233 key high-tech industrial projects, which will achieve sustainable economic growth and generate more revenue.

Thaco Group has been in discussions with the province on developing a duty-free zone and logistics projects in Tam Hoà.

The province reported that it has drawn in 1,347 domestic and foreign projects, with an accumulated capital of $15.4 billion.

Trường Hải Group alone has invested $95 million to develop a series of plants to manufacture auto parts in the Chu Lai Automobile Industrial Zone.