Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Wood exports reach over $2.5 billion

March 07, 2025 - 13:28
The US is currently the largest consumer market for Việt Nam’s wood and wood products.
Workers at a wood factory in the southern province of Bình Dương prepare wood for export. — VNA/VNS Photo Hồng Nhung

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s wood and wood product exports reached over US$2.5 billion in the first two months of the year, statistics from the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment showed.

This marks a 12.4 per cent increase, equivalent to $280 million, compared to the same period last year.

The US is the largest consumer market for Việt Nam’s wood and wood products during this period, accounting for 55 per cent of the total export value.

Recent import orders from this market have increased steadily, with many businesses having received orders through the end of the year.

The second and third-largest markets for wood exports are Japan and China, accounting for 11.7 and 9.8 per cent of the total export value, respectively.

However, despite these positive numbers, experts said challenges await Việt Nam’s wood industry due to the increasingly tightening regulations on wood origin control from the import markets.

Vietnamese wood producers would need to show proof that their production is legal, that it mitigates deforestation, promotes green production and reduces greenhouse gas emissions, they said.

The growing complexity of trade competition also poses a considerable challenge for Việt Nam’s wood exports.

To ensure sustainable development, apart from complying with regulations and standards on origin and the environment, the wood industry must focus on investing in design, creativity and enhancing product value to meet the increasingly high demands of international markets.

Việt Nam’s wood and wood products are currently exported to over 160 countries and territories.

Over the past ten years, the Vietnamese wood industry has grown rapidly to become the seventh largest producer of wood and wood products in the world, and the second-largest exporter globally. — BIZHUB/VNS

Related Stories

Economy

Bình Dương's wood exports top $4.2 billion

Bình Dương province, Việt Nam’s leading wood processing hub, exported over US$4.2 billion in wood products in the first eight months of 2024, with a surge in orders promising increased production and exports.
Economy

Positive signs for Việt Nam's wood exports amidst challenges

Việt Nam’s wood industry has recorded positive signs with significant increases in the export of key products despite ongoing global economic uncertainties, according to the Q3 meeting on wood processing and export held in the southern province of Bình Dương on August 9.

see also

More on this story

Economy

Central hub seeks key partners from Singapore, UAE

The central city’s leadership group have been calling for investment and cooperation from partners, businesses and investors from Singapore and Dubai, to support the building of a Free Trade Zone (FTZ) and an International Finance Centre (IFC).
Economy

HCM City’s real estate credit grows by 12.3%

Lenders in HCM City reported outstanding real estate loans of VNĐ1.09 quadrillion (US$42.7 billion) last year, up 12.3 per cent year-on-year and making up 27.5 per cent of total loans, according to data from the central bank.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom