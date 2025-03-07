February electricity output rises 12.6 per cent

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s electricity production and import reached 22.24 billion kWh last month, representing a 12.6 per cent increase over the same time last year, according to the Vietnam Electricity (EVN).

Cumulative power output in the first two months of this year totaled 45.06 billion kWh, dominated by coal-fired thermal plants with 55.1 per cent, followed by hydropower with 20.6 per cent, and renewable energy 16.3 per cent. Imported electricity accounted for only 1.9 per cent.

The EVN ensured sufficient electricity for the country’s socio-economic development over the two-month span. The state-owned utility also excelled in water discharge management and power provision for pumping stations for the winter-spring rice cultivation season in the northern midland and Red River Delta regions.

On the investment front, major power projects, comprising the Hòa Bình hydropower extension, Quảng Trạch I thermal power plant, and Bác Ái pumped-storage hydropower plant, were advanced on schedule.

Regarding the power grid, the EVN initiated 13 new projects and completed 28 grid projects ranging 110 to 500 kV, including the 500kV Monsoon–Thạnh Mỹ transmission line for power import from Laos. — VNS