Vietnam Report announces FAST500 rankings for 2025

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam Report Joint Stock Company officially announced the FAST500 rankings on Friday, highlighting the top 500 fastest-growing enterprises in Việt Nam.

The rankings are primarily based on the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of revenue, along with supplementary factors such as total assets, equity, pre-tax profit and media reputation.

Now in its 15th edition, the FAST500 rankings reflect significant changes, with only two companies from the top 10 in 2024 maintaining their positions this year - Taseco Land and Bình Thuận Plastics. The most notable shift saw Ngân Tín Investment Group rising to the top spot for the first time, while FPT Long Châu secured second place, highlighting the dynamic nature of the current economic landscape.

Statistics reveal that the average CAGR for the period 2020–23 was 22.0 per cent, marking a 3.29 per cent decline from the previous year. This downturn underscores the challenges faced by businesses amid economic headwinds and a less vibrant market environment.

Survey data from Vietnam Report indicates that most businesses have regained financial stability after recent difficulties. Around 72.2 per cent of companies reported revenue growth, while 80.6 per cent recorded higher profits compared to the previous year.

Meanwhile, the proportion of firms experiencing declining business performance has significantly decreased.

Investment in technology continues to shape business trends in 2025. The Information Technology/Telecommunications sector remains the leading industry in terms of growth potential for the fourth consecutive year.

Additionally, the Transport/Logistics sector has climbed to second place, with 44.4 per cent of businesses selecting it as a high-growth industry, driven by the expansion of e-commerce and Việt Nam’s increasing role in global supply chains.

The Real Estate/Construction/Building Materials sector has seen a strong resurgence, with a 20 per cent rise in business interest compared to last year. This growth has propelled the industry back into the top five sectors with the highest growth potential in 2025. — BIZHUB/VNS