Disbursed investment from State budget increases 36.5 per cent

HÀ NỘI — The disbursed investment from the State budget is estimated at VNĐ37.9 trillion (US$1.48 billion) in February, up 36.5 per cent from the same period last year, reported the General Statistics Office (NSO) under the Ministry of Finance.

The sum comprises VNĐ5.5 trillion from the central budget and VNĐ32.4 trillion from local budgets, respectively growing 20.1 per cent and 39.8 per cent.

The NSO said that after the Lunar New Year (Tết) holiday, ministries, sectors, and localities have focused on accelerating the investment projects funded by the State budget.

As a result, the disbursed investment from the State budget during the first two months of 2025 stood at around VNĐ73.2 trillion, equivalent to 8.5 per cent of the annual plan and a year-on-year increase of 21.7 per cent.

Funding from the State plays a crucial role in nationally important projects, along with the structures, areas, and sectors that other sources of capital are not allowed or interested in investing in.

It serves as an important contributor to economic restructuring of the country and also helps attract investment from other sources.

Meanwhile, about $2.95 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) was disbursed in the first two months, rising 5.4 per cent from a year earlier. This is the highest FDI value disbursed during January–February over the past five years, according the GSO. — VNS