Top 500 fastest-growing enterprises announced

HÀ NỘI — The top 500 fastest-growing enterprises in Việt Nam (FAST500) was announced on Friday by the Vietnam Report Joint Stock Company (Vietnam Report), a leading company in rating and evaluation of businesses, products and services in Việt Nam.

The rankings are primarily based on the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in terms of revenue, total assets, equity, pre-tax profit, reputation.

Ngân Tín Group, FPT Long Châu, South Asia Informatics Technology JSC, Stellapharm Joint Venture Company Limited, and Taseco Group JSC are among the companies featured in the FAST500 rankings.

Vietnam Report General Director Vũ Đăng Vinh said that as Việt Nam's economy is on a strong recovery trajectory, the FAST500 business community is expected to maintain stable development momentum, affirming their role in driving economic growth and shaping development trends when the country enters a new era.

On this occasion, Vietnam Report conducted a survey among companies to present an overall picture of Vietnamese businesses, the most important factors contributing to their growth over the past year, and their operation directions in the time ahead.

This year, Việt Nam's economy is viewed positively by international organisations, with GDP growth forecast to range from 6.5 to 8 per cent due to favourable production, trade, and FDI inflows.

Meanwhile, the Vietnamese Government aims for growth above 8 per cent and expects to achieve double-digit growth in the upcoming period, focusing on a reasonably expansive fiscal policy, promoting public investment, and keeping inflation below 4.5 per cent.

Through the survey, Vietnam Report also noted optimistic sentiment this year, as most companies expect Việt Nam to achieve impressive economic growth.

Some 23.6 per cent of them said it is feasible for Việt Nam to achieve an economic growth of 7-7.5 per cent, while 21.4 per cent hoped for a growth rate of 7.5-8 per cent, and only 19.3 per cent expected a growth rate of 6.5-7 per cent.

Notably, about 17.1 per cent forecast GDP growth to exceed 8 per cent.

Moreover, 86.1 per cent of companies believe in their positive growth prospects in 2025, leading many businesses to be ready to shift from a state of stability to expanding scale.

Vinh also noted that despite the positive outlook, Việt Nam still faces risks from global economic instability as well as increasing competitive pressure. Therefore, businesses need to have flexible strategies to take advantage of opportunities from supply chain shifts and domestic consumption to maintain sustainable growth in 2025. — VNS