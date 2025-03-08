Vietnamese investment overseas increased 9.5 times in two months

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's outbound investment in the first two months of this year saw 30 projects newly granted investment certificates, with total Vietnamese capital amounting to US$233.6 million, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

This figure is 9.4 times that of the same period last year. Additionally, five projects had their capital adjusted, with an increase of $5.4 million, 24.3 times the figure of the previous year.

Việt Nam's outbound investment, including new and adjusted capital, reached nearly $239 million in the first two months, 9.5 times last year's corresponding period.

The electricity, gas, hot water, steam and air conditioning production and distribution sector led the way with $111.2 million, accounting for 46.5 per cent of total investment.

Following this, the processing and manufacturing industry attracted $65.6 million, making up 27.4 per cent, while the mining sector received $41 million, representing 17.1 per cent.

During this period, Việt Nam invested in 22 countries and territories. Laos was the top recipient, attracting $139.7 million, accounting for 58.4 per cent of total outbound investment.

Next was the Philippines with $34.2 million, making up 14.3 per cent of the total investment. Indonesia reached $31.1 million (13 per cent), while the British Virgin Islands received $21.0 million (8.8 per cent). Cuba attracted $4 million, representing 1.7 per cent of total overseas investment.

Conversely, in the first two months, total foreign direct investment (FDI) registered into Việt Nam reached nearly $6.9 billion, marking a remarkable 35.5 per cent increase year-on-year.

Implemented FDI in this period was estimated at $2.95 billion, up 5.4 per cent and reaching the highest level in the past five years. — BIZHUB/VNS