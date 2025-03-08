Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Vietnamese investment overseas increased 9.5 times in two months

March 08, 2025 - 13:41
In the first two months of this year, Việt Nam's total overseas investment capital reached nearly US$239 million, representing a 9.5-fold rise year-on-year.
A staff member counts dollar currency at an exchange shop in Hà Nội. — Photo vnbusiness.vn

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's outbound investment in the first two months of this year saw 30 projects newly granted investment certificates, with total Vietnamese capital amounting to US$233.6 million, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

This figure is 9.4 times that of the same period last year. Additionally, five projects had their capital adjusted, with an increase of $5.4 million, 24.3 times the figure of the previous year.

Việt Nam's outbound investment, including new and adjusted capital, reached nearly $239 million in the first two months, 9.5 times last year's corresponding period.

The electricity, gas, hot water, steam and air conditioning production and distribution sector led the way with $111.2 million, accounting for 46.5 per cent of total investment.

Following this, the processing and manufacturing industry attracted $65.6 million, making up 27.4 per cent, while the mining sector received $41 million, representing 17.1 per cent.

During this period, Việt Nam invested in 22 countries and territories. Laos was the top recipient, attracting $139.7 million, accounting for 58.4 per cent of total outbound investment.

Next was the Philippines with $34.2 million, making up 14.3 per cent of the total investment. Indonesia reached $31.1 million (13 per cent), while the British Virgin Islands received $21.0 million (8.8 per cent). Cuba attracted $4 million, representing 1.7 per cent of total overseas investment.

Conversely, in the first two months, total foreign direct investment (FDI) registered into Việt Nam reached nearly $6.9 billion, marking a remarkable 35.5 per cent increase year-on-year.

Implemented FDI in this period was estimated at $2.95 billion, up 5.4 per cent and reaching the highest level in the past five years. — BIZHUB/VNS

industrial zone investor investment challenges development overseas investment overseas investment Việt Nam technology agriculture

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Economy

Vietnamese rice market to heat up soon: experts

V. Subramanian, co-founder of SSricenews, noted a growing rice demand from Malaysia, China, and Africa, where buyers are increasing their purchases. This trend signals a potential trade boom in the coming months.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom