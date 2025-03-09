Twenty Vietnam Airlines flights affected by strike in Germany

HÀ NỘI — Due to strike in Germany from 0pm to 11.59pm on March 10 (local time), Vietnam Airlines flights will change their operating schedule to avoid the above time period, according to an official announcement from the airline.

This is the second time the airline has been affected by this reason this year.

Specifically, the flight VN37 from Hà Nội to Frankfurt on March 9 will have a new departure time of 11.50pm on March 10 (local time); VN36 from Frankfurt to Hà Nội on March 10 will depart at 11.55am on March 11 (local time); VN31 from HCM City to Frankfurt on March 9 will depart at 11.50pm on March 10 (local time); VN30 from Frankfurt to HCM City on March 10 will depart at 11.05am on March 11 (local time); VN35 from Hà Nội to Munich on March 9 will have a new departure time of 11.50pm on March 10 (local time); VN34 from Munich to Hà Nội on March 10 is planned to depart at 11.05am on March 11 (local time).

In addition, due to the chain reaction from adjusting the fleet and general schedule, about 20 domestic and international flights of Vietnam Airlines from March 11 to March 12 may be changed from wide-body to narrow-body aircrafts, delayed departure times or canceled.

The airline representative informed that the operation plan would be regularly updated by the airline in the following newsletters.

Affected passengers will be supported by the airline according to regulations.

Vietnam Airlines recommends that passengers planning to arrive, depart, or transit at the Munich Airport and the Frankfurt Airport during this time should regularly monitor and update information on the website www.vietnamairlines.com; mobile application ‘Vietnam Airlines’; or Zalo https://zalo.me/3149253679280388721.

They also can check official Vietnam Airlines Facebook Fanpage; contact ticket offices, official agents, and Customer Care Centre 1900 1100 (in Việt Nam) or +84 24 38320320 (abroad). — VNS