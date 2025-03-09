Party chief attends launch of Vietnam Airlines’ HCM City – Bali direct route

JAKARTA — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm attended the official announcement ceremony for national carrier Vietnam Airlines' direct route connecting HCM City and Bali resort island’s Denpasar on Sunday as part of his ongoing State visit to Indonesia.

This marks the carrier's second route between Việt Nam and Indonesia, bringing its total number of weekly flights between the two countries to 14.

At the event, Indonesian Ambassador to Việt Nam Denny Abdi highlighted the significance of enhanced connectivity between the two countries. He welcomed Vietnam Airlines' initiative to establish direct flights between the two localities, noting that this development would boost two-way tourist traffic and open numerous opportunities for bilateral cooperation across various sectors.

He stressed that HCM City is Việt Nam's economic hub, while Denpasar is a favourite destination for international tourists.

The national flag carrier will initially operate four round trips weekly between the two localities from June 1, with service on Wednesdays, Thursday, Saturdays, and Sundays. From July, it will increase the frequency to daily flights.

All routes will be operated with Airbus A321 aircraft, offering passengers comfortable and convenient travel experiences.

Vietnam Airlines Chairman Đặng Ngọc Hoà said the airline pledges to continue developing its routes through expanded partnerships with Indonesian airlines and travel companies. Future plans include increasing flight frequencies and improving service quality across all customer touch points.

At the launching ceremony, Vietnam Airlines signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Indonesian travel agents association (ASTINDO) on cooperation in tourism development between the two countries. This agreement will serve as a foundation for joint promotion activities, marketing initiatives, and collaboration in developing aviation products and services.

Over the recent past, Indonesia has been seen as Southeast Asia's largest tourism market, with the world's fourth-largest population. Air passenger traffic between Việt Nam and Indonesia reached over 800,000 travellers in 2024, up 61 per cent as compared to the 2019 figure.

With the opening of the direct flight to Denpasar, Vietnam Airlines continues affirming its role as a national flag carrier in enhancing Việt Nam's global connections as the country enters the new era – the era of the nation’s rise.

On the occasion, the carrier is offering its customers a special promotion with round-trip fares starting from over VNĐ4.52 million (US$177 USD), inclusive of taxes and fees. This offer applies to flights departing between June 1 and 15, 2025, with tickets available for purchase until March 30, 2025 through official ticket offices and agents as well as the airline's website, and mobile application. — VNA/VNS