Party leader meets with leadership of Gojek, Sungai Budi, and Indonesian commerce chamber

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm had talks with the leadership of Gojek, Sungai Budi Group, and Indonesian commerce chamber on Sunday, as part of his ongoing State visit to Indonesia.

Talking to CEO of PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk (GoTo) Patrick Walujo and President Director of PT Alamtri Resources Garibaldi Thohir, the Party chief welcomed the two groups’ interest in exploring investment opportunities in Việt Nam.

He said Việt Nam is committed to creating the best possible conditions for foreign businesses, including Indonesian enterprises, to invest and operate stably and sustainably in the country. Lâm also emphasised that Vietnamese competent agencies are always willing to engage in dialogues with foreign businesses to address their obstacles.

Việt Nam is prioritising investment attraction in key sectors such as renewable energy, high-tech agriculture, digital economy, digital transformation, innovation, and the development of international financial centres, the leader said.

Lâm encouraged Gojek to invest in Việt Nam, particularly in the sectors where the group has strengths, and explore partnerships with Vietnamese financial institutions to share experience in developing digital finance, digital banking, and international financial centres in Việt Nam.

For PT Alamtri Resources, he suggested strengthening cooperation in environmentally friendly mining and the transfer of modern, safe mining technologies.

He also highlighted opportunities in renewable energy, green transition, and digital transformation, as well as the development of seaport logistics and logistics centres.

The leader called on the group to expand cooperation with Vietnamese enterprises in developing the electric vehicle and battery market, as well as building smart transportation infrastructure.

The business leaders expressed their intention to return to the Vietnamese market soon and hoped for continued support in this process.

At a meeting with Director of Sungai Budi Group Oey Alfred, Lâm highly valued the cooperation results in agriculture, particularly in producing coconut and sugarcane products, between the business with Vietnamese partners.

He affirmed that Việt Nam has many other strong sectors, and there remains huge room for expanding cooperation, especially in the fisheries and Halal food industries.

Lâm stressed that Việt Nam and Indonesia now face the need for fast economic development amid numerous global challenges. Therefore, the two countries should strengthen cooperation to achieve their development goals.

Việt Nam always creates the best possible conditions for foreign businesses, including those from Indonesia, to invest and do business in the country, he stated.

Việt Nam is calling for more foreign investments, including those from Indonesian firms, promoting trade in farm produce – especially rice and sugar, and strengthening cooperation in agricultural technology transfer, thus helping deepen the Việt Nam – Indonesia ties, he went on.

For his part, Alfred showed the hope for stronger partnerships in agriculture between Sungai Budi and Vietnamese enterprises.

He noted that his group has effectively collaborated with TTC AgriS Group in applying science to hi-tech farming and agricultural value chains in Indonesia, especially the sugarcane and coconut sectors.

Receiving Chairman of Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN) Anindya Bakrie, the Party leader appreciated the chamber’s practical and effective cooperation in promoting investment and trade as well as enhancing the sound bilateral relations.

He stressed that the strong development of Việt Nam-Indonesia relations over the recent past has provided a solid foundation for businesses from both countries to expand cooperation, noting huge potential for further collaboration. He expressed confidence in the long-term and sustainable cooperation prospects between businesses of both sides in the coming period, which will help improve the living standards of peoples in both nations.

The Vietnamese leader said he hopes that the Việt Nam Chamber of Commerce and Industry and KADIN will bolster cooperation as well as delegation exchange and information sharing, while supporting enterprises to explore investment opportunities. He stated that Việt Nam will continue with administrative reform to facilitate business investment and cooperation in Việt Nam, and commit to accompanying and supporting Indonesian businesses' investment activities, bringing greater benefits to all parties and contributing to elevating Việt Nam-Indonesia relations to a new high.

Anindya Bakrie, for his part, stated that as an organisation representing Indonesian businesses, including state-owned enterprises, private companies, and joint ventures, KADIN serves as a bridge for business connections and consultations, both among enterprises and between businesses and the government.

He suggested that in the coming period, Việt Nam will support KADIN’s member businesses to strengthen trade and investment cooperation, especially in high technology, green economy, digital economy, marine economy, and semiconductor industry. He also urged the promotion of business collaboration and the signing of a cooperation agreement between the two chambers. — VNA/VNS