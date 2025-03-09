Similarities open up chances for Việt Nam – Indonesia tourism cooperation

JAKARTA — There are new opportunities for tourism cooperation between Việt Nam and Indonesia, driven by similarities in culture and natural landscapes, along with a shared commitment to sustainable tourism development, Deputy Director of the Việt Nam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) Hà Văn Siêu stated at a tourism promotion programme in Jakarta on Sunday.

The event was jointly organised by national carrier Vietnam Airlines and Saigontourist on the occasion of the state visit to Indonesia by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Tô Lâm and his spouse.

The programme aimed to boost tourist exchanges between the two countries, and strengthen tourism cooperation along with partnerships in developing new travel products. It also looked to contribute to diplomatic ties, as well as business collaboration between Vietnamese and Indonesian travel agencies.

Siêu said both countries boast attractive destinations, from stunning beaches and rich cultural heritage to famous attractions. He added that strengthening tourism cooperation helps to not only promote the two sides’ images but also create favourable conditions for tourism businesses to develop, and bolster cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

Anton Sumarli, Vice President of the Association of Indonesian Travel Agents (ASTINDO), said Việt Nam is emerging as a strongly growing tourist destination, increasingly appealing to Indonesian travellers. This trend was reflected in the good sales performance of Vietnam Airlines at the recent ASTINDO Travel Fair.

ASTINDO stands ready to collaborate with organisations such as the VNAT to introduce new tourist destinations to Indonesian travel agencies and people, thus boosting the growth of the two countries' tourism industries, he went on.

The programme offered a good chance for the two sides to introduce their attractions and tourism cooperation potential. Saigontourist's travel products and Vietnam Airlines' flight network were also showcased at the event.

Statistics show that Việt Nam welcomed nearly 17.6 million international visitors in 2024, including over 184,000 Indonesians, making the archipelago nation one of Việt Nam's key tourism markets in Southeast Asia. Meanwhile, an increasing number of Vietnamese tourists have chosen Indonesia, particularly Bali, as their holiday destination. — VNA/VNS