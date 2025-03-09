PM pushes for 8% growth with investment acceleration

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has underscored the importance of promoting investment to realising the economic growth target of at least 8 per cent this year, with public investment serving as a crucial driver.

Chairing the 16th meeting of the State Steering Committee for key national transport projects on March 9, PM Chính, also head of the committee, stressed the need to mobilise all public investment resources to activate all economic forces and guide private investment, focusing on infrastructure development – one of the three strategic breakthroughs as identified by the Party and State. He highlighted that the country aims to disburse at least 95 per cent of the public capital this year.

In 2025, great efforts are needed to complete 3000km of expressways nationwide, he said, highlighting other targets like putting into operation such aviation projects as Long Thành International Airport and Terminal 3 at Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport, as well as various seaports.

Additionally, efforts will continue to push ahead with the construction of East-West connecting highways and other road systems, urban railways, and ring roads in Hà Nội and HCM City, and the Lào Cai – Hà Nội – Hải Phòng standard-gauge railway line.

To achieve these goals, PM Chính ordered ministries, sectors, and localities to review the implementation of tasks and solutions already assigned. This includes assessment of investment preparation, feasibility study reports, contractor selection, and project implementation, particularly site clearance, technical infrastructure relocation, construction organisation, and the supply of building materials and project funding.

With particular attention to challenges in the supply of construction materials for projects, the Government leader called for an end to the practice of allocating construction material quarries -- state and public assets -- to private entities, only for the State to repurchase them at inflated prices for infrastructure development.

According to the Ministry of Construction, the country is currently implementing 28 highway projects/component projects with a total length of about 1,188km, expected to be completed this year. Of these, 16 projects spanning 786km are progressing on schedule, while the remaining 12, covering 402km, still face roadblocks regarding site clearance and construction materials.

Besides, pre-feasibility study reports are underway for several projects like HCM City’s Ring Road 4, Tân Phú – Bảo Lộc, Bảo Lộ – Liên Khương, Giá Nghĩa – Chơn Thành, and HCM City – Mộc Bài expressways. Others under technical design and contractor selection process include Ninh Bình – Hải Phòng and Hoà Bình – Mộc Châu expressways. In the meantime, construction is being advanced on Long Thành International Airport, Terminal 3 at Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport, and Nhổn - Hà Nội Station metro line.

The meeting was conducted in a hybrid format connecting the Government headquarters with 44 provinces and cities currently implementing key transportation projects. -- VNA/VNS