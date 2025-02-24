Việt Nam-Indonesia diplomatic ties marked in Jakarta

JAKARTA — The Indonesia-Việt Nam Friendship Association (IVFA) held a ceremony in Jakarta on Monday to celebrate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

In his remarks, IVFA President Budiarsa Sastrawinata highlighted the strong and dynamic partnership that Việt Nam and Indonesia have built over the decades, with remarkable progress in trade, investment, education, and cultural exchanges.

Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Indonesia Tạ Văn Thông, Indonesian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Armanatha Kristiawan Nasir, and Deputy Minister of Investment and Downstream Nuru Ichwan reflected on key milestones in the 70-year friendship between the two nations. They expressed satisfaction with the fruitful development of bilateral ties, which have brought significant benefits to both sides.

Nasir emphasised that the Việt Nam-Indonesia diplomatic relations were founded by Presidents Hồ Chí Minh and Sukarno. He noted that the elevation of the relationship to a strategic partnership in 2013 has further strengthened comprehensive cooperation across multiple sectors.

Ichwan underscored the robust growth in economic, trade, and investment relations between the two countries. Bilateral trade was estimated to reach US$16 billion last year, marking a 16 per cent year-on-year increase. This momentum suggests that the targeted bilateral trade volume of $18 billion could be achieved ahead of the 2028 deadline.

Beyond economy, the two nations have also deepened ties through cultural exchange programmes, joint research initiatives, and collaborative efforts to preserve and promote traditional arts, music, and cuisine. These initiatives not only foster mutual understanding but also empower future generations to build enduring connections.

As part of the event, a thematic discussion was held on cooperation in the fields of economy, business, and education, during which delegates highlighted emerging areas of collaboration, namely artificial intelligence, digital economy, green energy, electric vehicle ecosystem, and initiatives under the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP). Other fields included the development of the Halal industry, food security, rice trade agreements, education, and maritime cooperation. — VNS