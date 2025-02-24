State President’s decisions handed over to deployed peacekeeping officers

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of National Defence on Monday held a ceremony to present the State President’s decisions to five officers who are about to depart for missions at United Nations (UN) peacekeeping missions and the European Union Training Mission (EUTM).

Accordingly, Lieutenant Colonel Lê Minh Thảo was assigned as a military observer at the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), and Major Lê Thị Phương Dung and First Lieutenant Phạm Đức Thọ were appointed as military observers at the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA). Meanwhile, Captain Nguyễn Anh Tuấn will take on an intelligence analysis role at the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA), and Captain Nguyễn Thanh Hải will serve the EUTM in the Central African Republic.

Major General Phạm Mạnh Thắng, Director of the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations (VDPO), confirmed that all necessary preparations for the deployment have been completed. The officers are mentally prepared and committed to their missions, with Tuấn scheduled to depart first on Tuesday.

Congratulating the officers, Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Hoàng Xuân Chiến stressed that these deployments are part of Việt Nam’s ongoing contributions to all UN peacekeeping missions where its forces are present.

Chiến urged them to demonstrate professionalism and competence, helping to further promote Việt Nam’s image and the reputation of the Việt Nam People’s Army on the international stage.

On behalf of the deployed officers, Thảo pledged to strictly adhere to the army's discipline, UN security and safety regulations, and the host countries’ laws and customs. She also promised to maintain solidarity, actively cooperate with colleagues, and make every effort to fulfill their assignments with excellence.

To date, Việt Nam has deployed nearly 1,100 personnel to UN peacekeeping operations across three missions and UN headquarters. The country’s engineering unit rotation 4 and level-2 field hospital rotation 7 have already been established, with personnel undergoing training at the VDPO and Military Hospital 175 in preparation for their scheduled tasks. — VNS