Congratulations to Brunei on 41st National Day

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường and Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Sunday extended their congratulations to Sultan of Brunei Haji Hassanal Bolkiah on the occasion of the country’s 41th National Day (February 23, 1984-2025).

Similar messages were also cabled by National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn to Speaker of the Legislative Council of Brunei Pehin Dato Abdul Rahman Taib.

On this occasion, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn sent a message of congratulations to Second Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brunei Dato Pehin Erywan Yusof. — VNS