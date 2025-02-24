Deputy PM welcomes German Ambassador, emphasises strong bilateral ties

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn hosted a reception in Hà Nội on Monday for German Ambassador to Việt Nam Helga Margarete during which he expressed his belief that in her new role, the diplomat will make significant contributions to fostering the sound relationship between the two countries.

The Deputy PM was pleased to note that the Việt Nam-Germany Strategic Partnership is in a positive phase of development, with ample opportunities to expand and elevate cooperation, especially as the two countries are celebrating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year.

In commemoration of this milestone, Sơn proposed that both sides coordinate efforts to promote high-level delegation exchanges and organise celebratory events in both countries. He also emphasised the importance of enhancing collaboration in science and technology, innovation, higher education, and training of a high-quality workforce.

On this occasion, he congratulated Germany on successfully holding its federal parliamentary elections and expressed his hope that a new German government will soon be formed to continue implementing ongoing cooperation plans effectively.

Margarete expressed her honour to take on the assignment in Việt Nam, reaffirming that Việt Nam is a key partner of Germany in the region. She pledged to do her utmost to strengthen bilateral relations and committed to working closely with Vietnamese ministries, agencies, and localities to promote cooperation in various fields, particularly trade and investment, education, skilled labour training, climate change adaptation, and science and technology.

She also introduced her embassy’s plans for a series of events in Việt Nam to celebrate the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.

Sơn affirmed that the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs will actively support the ambassador to successfully fulfill her duties, thereby contributing to the comprehensive development of Việt Nam-Germany relations. — VNS