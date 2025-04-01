Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Grand Eid al-Fitr celebration held in Hà Nội

April 01, 2025 - 10:55
Saudi Arabian Ambassador Mohammed Ismaeil A. Dahlwy underscored the festival’s global significance for Muslims, calling it a time of forgiveness, compassion, and unity
Delegates at the Eid al-Fitr celebration in Hà Nội on March 31. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI - The Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Việt Nam, joined by embassies of Kuwait, Palestine, Libya, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Brunei, Malaysia, and Iran, hosted a grand Eid al-Fitr celebration in Hà Nội on March 31.

The event welcomed representatives from Việt Nam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, alongside ambassadors, chargés d’affaires, and delegates from international organisations in Hà Nội.

Eid al-Fitr, known as the “Festival of Breaking the Fast”, is a cherished Islamic celebration marking the end of Ramadan - a month of fasting, prayer, and self-reflection. During this time, Muslims worldwide strive to embody the best versions of themselves, both spiritually and ethically. As Ramadan concludes, Eid al-Fitr is celebrated with joy and gratitude, with prayers thanking Allah for the strength to complete the fast.

Saudi Arabian Ambassador Mohammed Ismaeil A. Dahlwy underscored the festival’s global significance for Muslims, calling it a time of forgiveness, compassion, and unity. While traditions vary across countries, the festival universally features family reunions, communal prayers, gift exchanges, festive meals, new attire, and respects paid to ancestors, he said.

On this occasion, he also called for global peace, coexistence, and solidarity, values that transcend religious boundaries and resonate with all humanity.

The celebration showcased the rich cultural tapestry of Arab and Muslim countries through captivating presentations and video clips. Guests enjoyed a festive ambiance, sampling distinctive dishes and sweets from participating countries. Cultural activities, including the art of Henna painting, enriched the event, offering a glimpse into the diverse traditions that define Eid al-Fitr. — VNA/VNS

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Shapes of culture

Not satisfied working just as an ordinary potter, with skillful hands and a passion, Bùi Văn Hội from Gia Thủy pottery village, Ninh Bình has created unique ceramic pieces, containing meaningful rural cultural stories.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom