Preserving Vietnamese language: Inspiring future generations worldwide

HÀ NỘI — A special ceremony in Hà Nội recently launched the day for honouring the Vietnamese language in overseas Vietnamese communities and the 2025 Vietnamese language ambassador contest, reaffirming ongoing efforts to preserve and promote the mother tongue among overseas Vietnamese.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Thị Thu Hằng, who is Chairwoman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese, highlighted that with over 6 million Vietnamese people living across 130 countries and territories, the Vietnamese language remains a vital bridge connecting them to the homeland and cultural heritage.

In 2022, September 8 was designated as the day for honouring the Vietnamese language among overseas communities, fostering its use as an integral part of daily life. In 2024, the event was celebrated across multiple countries, recognising individuals for outstanding contributions to Vietnamese language education. Additionally, Vietnamese book libraries were established worldwide to encourage young overseas Vietnamese to embrace their linguistic roots.

Now in its third edition, the Vietnamese language ambassador contest has already honoured 10 outstanding individuals for their efforts in preserving and promoting Vietnamese abroad. The annual "Beloved Vietnamese" gala, held every September 8, has become a signature event celebrating the language and its cultural significance.

The 2025 contest, running from March 29 to July 27, is open to Vietnamese expatriates as well as foreign nationals living abroad who have a passion for Vietnamese culture and possess strong proficiency in the language.

Trần Hồng Vân, a 2023 Vietnamese language ambassador and principal of VietSchool in Sydney, emphasised the crucial role of families, organisations, and both the Vietnamese and Australian governments in supporting Vietnamese language education abroad.

Speaking Vietnamese and embracing Vietnamese culture strengthens the connection of overseas Vietnamese with their roots, Vân said, adding it also inspires them to contribute to Việt Nam’s development while providing a solid foundation for success anywhere in the world. — VNA/VNS