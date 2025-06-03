World Environment Day 2025: It's time to “Beat Plastic Pollution”

HÀ NỘI - World Environment Day 2025, which falls on 5 June, is launched by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) under the theme “Beat Plastic Pollution”. The campaign calls on the global community to take decisive action to address plastic waste—one of the most urgent environmental challenges of our time.
In recent years, Việt Nam has introduced and implemented a range of key policies, programmes, and strategies aimed at enhancing plastic waste management and reducing plastic pollution. VNS
|Distributing leaflets and raising awareness about environmental protection and plastic waste reduction among shoppers and vendors at Tâm Thanh Market, Bình Thuận Province. VNA/VNS Photo Nguyễn Thanh
|Eco-friendly grass straws are being used by many food and beverage businesses in HCM City as a substitute for plastic straws.
|A tourist site created by veteran Đoàn Công Khanh (69 years old) in Sông Thuận Commune, Châu Thành District, Tiền Giang Province, features walls of houses, guest rooms, cafés, and fences made from recycled plastic bottles and plastic bags. It attracts hundreds of visitors every day. VNA/VNS Photo Hữu Chí
|The “Kindness to Sa Cần” project group collects plastic waste at the Sa Cần estuary, Bình Thạnh Commune, Bình Sơn District, Quảng Ngãi Province. VNA/VNS Photo
|The model “Collecting plastic waste from fishing boats to shore” has attracted the participation of 200 fishing vessels in Bình Định Province. It helps reduce plastic pollution in marine fishing activities, gradually managing ocean waste through a source-based approach, while promoting a circular economy and green development. VNA/VNS Photo
|Volunteers collect over 50 tonnes of waste along the beach in Vũng Tàu. VNA/VNS Photo
|Collecting plastic waste from the seabed around Nhơn Hải island commune, Quy Nhơn City, Bình Định Province. VNA/VNS Photo
|Residents of Huế City use cloth bags when shopping at Đông Ba Market, aiming to raise awareness and encourage the habit of reducing plastic bag use. VNA/VNS Photo Tường Vi