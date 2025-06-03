World Environment Day 2025: It's time to “Beat Plastic Pollution”

HÀ NỘI - World Environment Day 2025, which falls on 5 June, is launched by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) under the theme “Beat Plastic Pollution”. The campaign calls on the global community to take decisive action to address plastic waste—one of the most urgent environmental challenges of our time.

In recent years, Việt Nam has introduced and implemented a range of key policies, programmes, and strategies aimed at enhancing plastic waste management and reducing plastic pollution. VNS