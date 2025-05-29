Việt Nam to organise series of events responding World Oceans Day, UN World Environment Day

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment will organise series of environmental and maritime themed events to respond World Ocean Day and UN World Environment Day in June.

This year’s World Oceans Day on June 8 is being held under the banner 'Wonderful Oceans: Sustaining What Sustains Us', while World Environment Day on June 5 is with the theme: 'Beat Plastic Pollution'.

Speaking at the press conference launching the The Sea and Islands Week of Việt Nam 2025, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Lê Minh Ngân said that the world continues to be challenged by environmental pollution, climate change, natural resource declination and biological imbalance, especially in terms of plastic pollution and ocean waste.

“We expect proactive participation by individuals, businesses and social organisations so as to increase awareness and spread eco-friendly lifestyles to the community,” said Ngân.

Through a series of practical activities with wide-reaching impact, the ministry called on all Vietnamese people, from urban to rural areas, from the mountains to the islands, from the youngest children to the elderly, to join in daily activities to help build a greener Việt Nam and protect the ocean.

The national launch in response to the World Oceans Day, will take place on June 6 in Đồng Hới City in the central province of Quảng Bình, with the theme 'Green Technology for a Sustainable Ocean'.

This will be an important opportunity to honour the ocean as the source of life and a driving force for national development; to promote digital transformation, innovation in protecting resources, and the sustainable development of the marine economy; to connect policies, technology and embark on practical actions.

Alongside the launch, a series of workshops, exhibitions, and thematic activities will be arranged including exhibitions about offshore wind power, the application of AI in marine environment communication, investment networking and showcasing marine economic products.

Community activities in local areas, especially in coastal areas, will be carried out continuously from late May until the end of June, in various forms including beach clean-ups, the development of green marine parks, launching digital media contests on ocean themes, on-site environmental education stations, technological solutions for collecting floating waste and the 'Blue Ocean Youth' movement.

The national rally for the World Environment Day will take place on June 1 in Hạ Long City, the northern province of Quảng Ninh.

The Action Month for the Environment will be launched next month with a range of innovative models including 'Turning Waste into Money' – transforming environmental protection into economic value and public awareness, showcasing creative recycling products introducing green livelihood models and organising large-scale community events to spread the green message.

In tandem with this major event, the nationwide campaign 'United to Reduce Plastic Waste – Spreading the Green Lifestyle' will also be carried out featuring a series of practical activities such as: a youth forum, circular economy exhibitions, a 'No Single-Use Plastics Day', green markets, supermarkets, schools, and green offices.

Ngân said: “Việt Nam is a maritime nation. More than anyone else, we deeply understand that if we do not protect the ocean today, we will lose the foundation for tomorrow’s development.

“The Sea and Islands Week of Việt Nam 2025 is an opportunity for every Vietnamese person to express their love for the sea, for the nation, through concrete actions, responsible commitment and long-term dedication.” — VNS