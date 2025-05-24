NA Vice Chairman delivers speech at 11th Nevsky International Ecological Congress

MOSCOW – National Assembly Vice Chairman Lê Minh Hoan delivered a keynote speech at the 11th Nevsky International Ecological Congress (NIEC) held in Saint Petersburg, Russia, from May 21-23, conveying Việt Nam’s messages, policies, and commitment to global environment initiatives.

Hoan detailed Việt Nam’s legislative efforts to strengthen legal frameworks for sustainable development and meet international commitments.

He put forward three key proposals to address climate change, resource depletion, and ecological instability: an inter-parliamentary cooperation initiative for global ecological action; enhanced collaboration in research, scientific and technological application, and digital transformation in biodiversity conservation; and promotion of green finance mechanisms, technical support, and greater engagement from the private sector in environmental protection and ecological transition initiatives.

In their bilateral talks on May 22, First Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia and Chairman of the Russia–Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Group Andrey Yatskin expressed his sincere appreciation for Hoan and his entourage’s contributions to the Congress, saying that it reflected the high level of political trust and the close, enduring ties between the two legislatures and nations. Their presence deepened the traditional friendship and the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Hoan reiterated Việt Nam's consistent policy of strengthening its Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Russia, considering Russia one of the top priorities in its foreign policy. He praised the relevance and theme of the Congress, which reflected the urgent global environmental issues that require collective international actions.

Both sides agreed to strongly support the effective and vigorous implementation of high-level agreements reached by their leaders, including the cooperation agreement and action plan signed between the Vietnamese NA and the Federation Council in September 2024.

They agreed to carefully prepare for and successfully hold upcoming delegation exchanges between parliamentary leaders, committees, and agencies, particularly the fourth session of the Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Committee. These efforts aim to enhance parliamentary cooperation at both bilateral and multilateral levels, while fostering broader collaboration in areas such as economy-trade, investment, science-technology, education-training, culture, and people-to-people exchanges. Special attention will be given to helping businesses and investors from both sides to explore market opportunities and deepen economic engagement, adding further substance to the recently adopted Joint Statement on major orientations for the Việt Nam - Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in the new phase, endorsed by the top leaders of the two countries in early May 2025.

Meeting with his Lao counterpart Sommad Pholsena, the two officials vowed to work closely together to realise the agreements and commitments made by the top leaders and legislators, aiming for mutual development and prosperity.

Deputy President of the Malaysian Senate Datuk Nur Jazlan bin Tan Sri Mohamed and the Vietnamese official underscored parliamentary diplomacy as an effective support for governmental diplomatic efforts. The Malaysian official praised Việt Nam's development potential, particularly its young, tech-savvy workforce, and expressed a strong desire for deeper cooperation to advance shared prosperity within ASEAN.

Meanwhile, Deputy Speaker of the Indonesian People’s Consultative Assembly Eddy Soeparno expressed his enthusiasm for Vietnamese projects thriving in Indonesia, advocating for stronger bilateral and ASEAN ties through parliamentary diplomacy to enhance cooperation across sectors.

On the occasion, Hoan and his entourage also engaged in various other activities, including meetings with Chairman of the Saint Petersburg Legislative Assembly Aleksandr Belsky, and Deputy Chairman of the Assembly Nikolai Bondarenko.

They visited the Hồ Chí Minh Space and attended the opening ceremony of the Vietnamese language and culture festival at high school No. 488, laid a wreath at the President Hồ Chí Minh monument and visited the Hồ Chí Minh Institute located within Saint Petersburg State University. VNA/VNS