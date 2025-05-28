Ocean currents dump rubbish all over Vũng Tàu beaches

BÀ RỊA – VŨNG TÀU — Large quantities of organic debris and rubbish have been washing ashore in the southern coastal city of Vũng Tàu in the last few days in what is a periodic occurrence.

According to the Vũng Tàu Environment Services and Urban Project JSC on May 27, mangrove plants, seaweed, tree branches, and coconut shells were part of the debris that came ashore along with nylon bags, styrofoam food containers and plastic bottles.

Bãi Sau, Long Cung and Bãi Trước were the affected beaches with Bài Sau bearing the brunt.

The ugly debris is turning away tourists and other beach-goers.

Nguyễn Anh Duy, a visitor from HCM City, told Người Lao Động (Labourer) newspaper that his family has been seeing something like this for the first time after multiple visits.

​The company is deploying up to 70 workers a day along with excavators, trucks and garbage compactor, and working with volunteers and businesses to clean up the beaches and transport the trash to waste processing facilities.

In the last three days it has cleared up to 30 tonnes of rubbish a day.

Every year Vũng Tàu’s beaches see huge amounts of trash deposited by ocean currents, and sometimes it takes more than a month to clear it.

It usually happens in late April – early May and late September – early October, when the monsoon winds change direction.

Heavy rains in HCM City or Đồng Nai or other Mekong Delta provinces can also wash trash away towards Vũng Tàu.

HCM City has been frequently hit by heavy rains in the afternoons in recent weeks. — VNS