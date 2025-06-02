Lạng Sơn joins UNESCO’s global geoparks network

PARIS — Lạng Sơn Geopark of Việt Nam has been officially recognised as a UNESCO Global Geopark, alongside 15 others worldwide, at a special certificate presentation ceremony held in Paris on June 2.

Speaking to Vietnam News Agency (VNA) correspondents in France, Ambassador Nguyễn Thị Vân Anh, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to UNESCO, said UNESCO’s official recognition of Lạng Sơn Geopark, located in the northern province of Lạng Sơn, marks a significant milestone, opening up new opportunities for sustainable tourism development in the province. It also enables Lạng Sơn to deepen its integration into the Global Geoparks Network, fostering cooperation and experience sharing in the management, conservation, and promotion of humanity’s natural heritage in service of sustainable development.

The diplomat further affirmed that Lạng Sơn Global Geopark, with its outstanding geological values, cultural heritage, and unique natural landscapes, represents a valuable addition to UNESCO’s global geoparks system.

Antonio De Sousa Abreu, Director of UNESCO’s Division of Ecological and Earth Sciences, said the Global Geoparks Programme aims to promote sustainable development through the combination of natural resource conservation and support for local community development. Lang Son’s inclusion in the network not only helps strengthen regional identity but also encourage dialogue among scientists, policymakers, administrators, communities and, especially, the youth, who can find in the network meaningful and practical development opportunities.

Expressing satisfaction with Việt Nam's proactive engagement, Kristof Vandenberghe, Chief of UNESCO’s Earth Sciences and Geoparks Section, expressed his hope that Việt Nam will continue to protect heritage while respecting local traditions, whether it is geological heritage or biodiversity, and working collectively on water resource management.

Established in 2015, the title of “UNESCO Global Geopark” recognises geological heritage of international significance. The UNESCO Global Geoparks Network currently comprises 229 geoparks across 50 countries. These sites serve local communities by preserving unique geological heritage, raising public awareness, and promoting sustainable development.

Lạng Sơn Geopark is Việt Nam's fourth site to receive the designation, following the Đồng Văn Karst Plateau (designated in 2010), Non Nước Cao Bằng Geopark (2018), and Đắk Nông Geopark (2020). — VNA/VNS