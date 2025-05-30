Politics & Law
Home Environment

Hundreds of trees planted in Cúc Phương National Park as part of Forestival

May 30, 2025 - 18:00
Renowned artists including Hà Anh Tuấn, Đen Vâu, and Phan Mạnh Quỳnh, along with many directors and attendees, took part in planting hundreds of rare tree species such as mun (Diospyros mun) and chò chỉ (Parashorea chinensis) in the Thung Bông area of the national park, contributing to forest ecosystem restoration.
Delegates and artists plant new rare trees in Thung Bông area of Cúc Phương National Park on May 30. — VNA/VNS Photo

NINH BÌNH — The Department of Tourism of Ninh Bình Province, in collaboration with Viet Vision Media -Entertainment - Creativity JSC and Cúc Phương National Park Management Board, launched the "Forestival 2025 - Forests of Việt Nam" forestation programme on Friday.

Speaking at the event, Nguyễn Cao Tấn, Deputy Director of the Department of Tourism, underlined that in the face of global climate change, sustainable tourism is not merely a trend but a responsibility. The event is a practical activity to realise that vision – “Planting one more green seed for Cuc Phuong, growing one more green seed for the Earth.”

Renowned artists including Hà Anh Tuấn, Đen Vâu, and Phan Mạnh Quỳnh, along with many directors and attendees, took part in planting hundreds of rare tree species such as mun (Diospyros mun) and chò chỉ (Parashorea chinensis) in the Thung Bông area of the national park, contributing to forest ecosystem restoration.

Forestival 2025 is a flagship event under the “Heritage Heart” cultural project, held in celebration of the 11th anniversary of UNESCO’s recognition of the Tràng An Scenic Landscape Complex as a World Cultural and Natural Heritage Site. The festival uniquely blends “festival” and “forest,” serving as a celebration of music and the arts, as well as ecology, forest conservation, and nature’s revival.

The festival will be held annually in five consecutive years (2025–2029), reflecting Ninh Bình's strong and long-term commitment to making culture, arts, and the environment pillars of sustainable development. — VNA/VNS

forest protection climate change ecosystems disasters

