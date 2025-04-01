Hà Giang aims to welcome 3.5 million tourists in 2025

HÀ GIANG – Hà Giang Province aims to welcome around 3.5 million tourists in 2025, further solidifying its position as a top-notch tourist destination in Việt Nam.

Hà Giang, a province at the northern mountainous border, has long been known as an ideal destination for tourists. It attracts those who love to explore the wild natural beauty and experience the unique culture of the ethnic groups.

In the first quarter of 2025, Hà Giang welcomed over 848,000 tourists, including nearly 108,000 international visitors and over 740,000 from within Việt Nam. Revenue from tourism is estimated at nearly VNĐ 2,300 billion (US$ 92 million). These are impressive figures for Hà Giang tourism compared to previous years.

Hà Giang People’s Committee has launched various comprehensive plans to maintain the growth momentum and expand its tourism industry. In the period of 2026-2030, the province has a clear focus on developing and improving the quality of tourism infrastructure, such as building and renovating markets, and promoting import and export of goods at the border gate area.

The province also wishes to develop new tourism products such as inter-provincial tourism routes, and collaborate with international organisations to develop sustainable tourism. They continue to carry out the programme 'Positioning and Develop the Hà Giang Tourism Brand' to enhance the value of its tourism brand on the international market.

Hà Giang has many famous landmarks that consistently attract a large number of visitors each year, such as the Vương Ancient Mansion, the Lũng Cú National Flagpole, Lô Lô Chải Cultural Village, the Mã Pì Lèng Pass, the Nho Quế River hydroelectric reservoir and the Pả Vi Hạ HMông ethnic community-based tourism village.

Every visitor to Hà Giang has their own unique feelings about the place, but they are all impressed by the pristine beauty of the natural scenery and the hospitality of the local people.

Nguyễn Đức Anh, a tourist from Hồ Chí Minh City, said: “Hà Giang’s natural scenery is majestic, wild and beautiful, and the people here are very welcoming. Every time I visit, I feel the positive changes in tourism service quality, while still preserving the local traditional culture. That's why I always want to return to Hà Giang.”

Maria Gonzales, a tourist from Spain, couldn't hide her excitement on her first trip to Hà Giang. “This is my first time in Hà Giang. I am truly impressed with the wild scenery and natural beauty of this land. I especially love how the local people preserve their ethnic culture and the traditional food is also very appealing. I will definitely come back with my family and friends to explore more,” she said. VNS