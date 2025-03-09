Đà Nẵng, Hà Giang listed among most popular on Agoda

ĐÀ NẴNG – The central city of Đà Nẵng has recently emerged as one of the top five searched cities by North American travelers last month compared to the previous year.

According to travel platform Agoda, Đà Nẵng claimed the top spot as the most searched destination by American tourists in January 2025, surpassing Tokyo and Bangkok with a remarkable 1,538 per cent year-over-year growth from January 2024.

Đà Nẵng made it into the top five searched cities from North American travellers starting in July of last year and has stayed in the top five every month since.

Overall, Việt Nam is already the top searched destination for Americans, climbing from the fourth most popular destination in 2023 to number one in 2024, even surpassing Japan, according to Agoda accommodation search data.

There was a 174 per cent increase in accommodation searches from the US to Việt Nam in 2024, year over year.

This aligns with Vietnamese Government efforts to bring in 1.3 million American tourists and position the US among the top three markets for inbound tourism to Việt Nam by 2028.

Americans are currently the second largest source market to Việt Nam, behind South Korea, according to Agoda accommodation search data.

In a separate development, Agoda highlighted that the northern mountainous province of Hà Giang, renowned for its picturesque motorbike routes, is gaining popularity worldwide.

In 2024, Hà Giang ranked fourth globally in searches for small-town destinations with a population of under 100,000, placing behind tourism hotspots like Sa Pa, Cát Bà Island, and Côn Đảo Island, based on Agoda's search data.

Few places have raced to prominence in Việt Nam’s tourism scene as fast as the Hà Giang loop, an exhilarating five to six-day motorbike journey through Việt Nam's stunning northern landscapes. Bikers embark on a scenic adventure, stopping in various cities that boast breathtaking views and cultural richness.

This route has become a favourite among international travelers thanks to its scenic roads and the authentic Vietnamese experiences it offers.

Lâm Vũ, country director Vietnam at Agoda, shared: "The rise in appeal of unique, lesser-known destinations like the Ha Giang loop is a testament to travelers' desire for excitement and adventure, coupled with authentic Vietnamese experiences. Agoda is thrilled to connect explorers with these hidden gems and enable travelers to see more of Vietnam beyond the beaten path."

The loop's top three stops are Hà Giang, Đồng Văn and Quản Bạ, with Quản Bạ experiencing a 72 per cent increase in interest based on Agoda accommodation search data in January compared to the same month last year.

Not only are destinations along the loop enjoying increased interest, Agoda's data also indicates a shift in the makeup of international travelers who are likely to frequent the spot.

This year, the trail is attracting the most interest from American, South Korean, and Taiwanese travelers, with South Korean interest growing the most by nearly 25 per cent year-on-year. In 2024, Southeast Asian tourists led the way, with Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia emerging as the top source markets.

March to May is the ideal time to experience the Hà Giang loop at its most mesmerising. During this season, Hà Giang's landscape bursts to life with lush, green fields and vibrant blossoms, creating a breathtaking backdrop for scenic rides.

The weather is equally enchanting, with mild temperatures and crystal-clear skies, offering the perfect conditions to be immersed in the awe-inspiring views of the karst mountains and serene valleys. -- VNS