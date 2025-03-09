Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Travel

Đà Nẵng, Hà Giang listed among most popular on Agoda

March 09, 2025 - 16:19
The central city of Đà Nẵng has recently emerged as one of the top five searched cities by North American travelers last month compared to the previous year.
A beatìful sight of Hà Giang. March to May is the ideal time to experience the Hà Giang loop at its most mesmerising. -- Photo by Phạm Olivia

ĐÀ NẴNG – The central city of Đà Nẵng has recently emerged as one of the top five searched cities by North American travelers last month compared to the previous year.

According to travel platform Agoda, Đà Nẵng claimed the top spot as the most searched destination by American tourists in January 2025, surpassing Tokyo and Bangkok with a remarkable 1,538 per cent year-over-year growth from January 2024.

Đà Nẵng made it into the top five searched cities from North American travellers starting in July of last year and has stayed in the top five every month since.

Overall, Việt Nam is already the top searched destination for Americans, climbing from the fourth most popular destination in 2023 to number one in 2024, even surpassing Japan, according to Agoda accommodation search data.

There was a 174 per cent increase in accommodation searches from the US to Việt Nam in 2024, year over year.

This aligns with Vietnamese Government efforts to bring in 1.3 million American tourists and position the US among the top three markets for inbound tourism to Việt Nam by 2028.

Americans are currently the second largest source market to Việt Nam, behind South Korea, according to Agoda accommodation search data.

In a separate development, Agoda highlighted that the northern mountainous province of Hà Giang, renowned for its picturesque motorbike routes, is gaining popularity worldwide.

In 2024, Hà Giang ranked fourth globally in searches for small-town destinations with a population of under 100,000, placing behind tourism hotspots like Sa Pa, Cát Bà Island, and Côn Đảo Island, based on Agoda's search data.

Few places have raced to prominence in Việt Nam’s tourism scene as fast as the Hà Giang loop, an exhilarating five to six-day motorbike journey through Việt Nam's stunning northern landscapes. Bikers embark on a scenic adventure, stopping in various cities that boast breathtaking views and cultural richness.

This route has become a favourite among international travelers thanks to its scenic roads and the authentic Vietnamese experiences it offers.

Lâm Vũ, country director Vietnam at Agoda, shared: "The rise in appeal of unique, lesser-known destinations like the Ha Giang loop is a testament to travelers' desire for excitement and adventure, coupled with authentic Vietnamese experiences. Agoda is thrilled to connect explorers with these hidden gems and enable travelers to see more of Vietnam beyond the beaten path."

The loop's top three stops are Hà Giang, Đồng Văn and Quản Bạ, with Quản Bạ experiencing a 72 per cent increase in interest based on Agoda accommodation search data in January compared to the same month last year.

Not only are destinations along the loop enjoying increased interest, Agoda's data also indicates a shift in the makeup of international travelers who are likely to frequent the spot.

This year, the trail is attracting the most interest from American, South Korean, and Taiwanese travelers, with South Korean interest growing the most by nearly 25 per cent year-on-year. In 2024, Southeast Asian tourists led the way, with Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia emerging as the top source markets.

March to May is the ideal time to experience the Hà Giang loop at its most mesmerising. During this season, Hà Giang's landscape bursts to life with lush, green fields and vibrant blossoms, creating a breathtaking backdrop for scenic rides.

The weather is equally enchanting, with mild temperatures and crystal-clear skies, offering the perfect conditions to be immersed in the awe-inspiring views of the karst mountains and serene valleys. -- VNS

Related Stories

Travel

Discovering Hà Giang, a springtime paradise

As spring unfolds, Hà Giang transforms into a tapestry of colours, with radiant peach, pear and plum blossoms painting the landscape. The ethnic villages, rich in cultural identity, come alive with exciting festivals early in the year.
Travel

Promoting Hà Giang tourism

Hà Giang not only attracts tourists with its beautiful natural landscapes and hospitable people but also with its enticing cuisine. The first successful International culture, tourism and cuisine festival has connected cultural and culinary exchanges between provinces nationwide and internationally, contributing to the development of tourism in Hà Giang.

see also

More on this story

Travel

Unleashing tourism potential of Bắc Giang

Bắc Giang is a treasure trove of stunning landscapes and historical relics, reflecting the deep cultural heritage of Kinh Bắc. The city itself lies a mere 50km from Hà Nội, accessible via the modern expressway and a network of national highways that making it easily accessible.
Travel

Plum blossom season, a romantic escape to Mộc Châu

As spring approaches, Mộc Châu dons a pristine white coat, with plum trees blooming in unison. From the lush Nà Ka Valley to the serene Bản Áng pine forest and the picturesque heart-shaped tea hills, the area creates a picturesque tableau that embodies the spirit of the northwest.
Travel

Tapping potential of cruise tourism

Despite challenges from Typhoon Yagi, Quảng Ninh’s tourism sector welcomed 19 million visitors, including 3.8 million international tourists in 2024. The province is working to maximise the potential of cruise tourism, leveraging its advantages to attract more international visitors.
Travel

Discovering Hà Giang, a springtime paradise

As spring unfolds, Hà Giang transforms into a tapestry of colours, with radiant peach, pear and plum blossoms painting the landscape. The ethnic villages, rich in cultural identity, come alive with exciting festivals early in the year.
Travel

Highland tea

From March to October, visitors to Tủa Chùa District, Điện Biên Province, will have the opportunity to experience picking ancient Shan Tuyết tea leaves in addition to exploring the wild landscape and unique culture of the local people. Shan Tuyết tea, also known as ‘immortal tea’ because many trees are hundreds of years old, has become a symbol of this land. This has also made Tủa Chùa an attractive destination to tourists.
Travel

Stone roof houses in Mường Lay, Điện Biên

Houses on stilts with stone roofs in Mường Lay Town, in the northern province of Điện Biên, have been considered a valuable heritage of the White Thai ethnic minority group. Locals have exploited natural stones from rock formations in mountains or river beds. The stone keeps the houses cool and dry from the rain. Let’s see the unique houses on stilts!

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom