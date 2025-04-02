Celebrated singer’s new album commemorates songwriter Trịnh Công Sơn

HCM CITY - Celebrated singer Cẩm Vân has released a new album on vinyl record format to commemorate the late songwriter Trịnh Công Sơn, who is called "Bob Dylan of Việt Nam" by his fans at home and abroad.

The album is named after Sơn’s song Vết Lăn Trầm (Boulder Track).

The song reflects human life and sends a message about living a good and fulfilling life.

“The vinyl record commemorates the 24th anniversary of Sơn’s passing, so it’s meaningful to me,” Vân said.

The LP consists of eight songs, including Sơn’s famous tunes Còn Tuổi Nào Cho Em (Time for You), Ru Ta Ngậm Ngùi (A Compassionate Lullaby for Myself) and Như Cánh Vạc Bay (Like Soaring Wings).

The album also features the voices of Cece Trương, Vân’s daughter, in the songs Vết Lăn Trầm and Ca Dao Mẹ (Mother’s Lullabies).

The 66-year-old artist said it was a challenge for her to sing Sơn’s music in a bluesy jazz style and record live with the band.

The singer recorded all the songs in the US, accompanied by musicians from the US, Germany and Việt Nam.

“Having a rustic acoustic style in both instruments and vocals, the album makes audiences deeply feel Sơn’s familiar songs in a different mood, a different thought, a different experience,” Vân said.

She began her career in 1980 and rose to fame in 1982 after her performance of Bài Ca Không Quên (Unforgettable Song) by composer Phạm Minh Tuấn.

She has won several top prizes for best female singer and best album at national music festivals and singing contests.

She released 12 albums featuring talented composers such as Bảo Phúc and Bảo Chấn, including productions of Sơn’s music Huế - Sài Gòn - Hà Nội, Xin Cho Tôi (Please Give Me), and Xin Mặt Trời Ngủ Yên (Let the Sun Sleep Peacefully).

She performed Sơn’s hits, such as Biển Nhớ (Memory of the Sea), Huế-Sài Gòn-Hà Nội and Nối Vòng Tay Lớn (Circle of Unity).

Songwriter Sơn, a native of Huế, was born in 1939 and became popular in 1957 with his first song Ướt Mi (Crying Eyes).

His lasting legacy includes albums of romantic love songs, such as Diễm Xưa (Diễm, My Cherished Memory) and Ru Tình (Lullaby to Love).

After the national reunification in 1975, Sơn continued writing dozens of songs praising the country, life and youth.

Sơn died in HCM City on April 1, 2001 after a prolonged illness, leaving a vast musical legacy with over 600 songs.

The album Vết Lăn Trầm is produced and distributed by Tuấn Trinh Productions, one of the leading studios in HCM City.

A cassette version of the LP will be soon released. VNS