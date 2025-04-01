MSD partners with Ministry of Health in national communication campaign against HPV

HÀ NỘI - The Ministry of Health has officially launched the national communication campaign "For a Vietnam Free from the Burdens of HPV" to raise awareness and promote the prevention of HPV-related diseases and cancers. The event is being carried out in collaboration with the Vietnam Women's Union, Vietnam Television (VTV), and MSD, all united in the goal of education.

As part of the campaign, an AI-powered exhibition featuring 3D displays on HPV prevention was introduced. This innovative approach makes information on HPV protection more engaging and accessible to a wider audience.

Commitment to Community Health

At the ceremony, representatives from the National Centre for Health Communication and Education and MSD Vietnam conducted a signing ceremony to symbolise the collaboration between both parties in this national campaign, which aims to raise public awareness of HPV through health education programmes in various provinces and cities. The campaign focuses on expanding outreach and working with health organisations and relevant authorities to implement comprehensive communication strategies.

Mr. Do Xuan Tuyen, Deputy Minister of Health, emphasised in his speech at the event: “The launch of the national communication campaign ‘For a Vietnam Free from the Burden of HPV’ is a crucial moment that underscores the unwavering commitment of the health sector to fighting disease and protecting people's health and lives. This campaign will strengthen efforts to raise public awareness about HPV, related diseases, especially cervical cancer, and effective prevention measures. It will provide important health knowledge to the population, with a focus on HPV prevention, early detection of cervical cancer, and the promotion of proactive health habits and continuous learning.”

Accompanying the campaign, Vietnam Television (VTV) has officially become a strategic media partner, committed to spreading the message of HPV prevention nationwide.

Singer Ha Anh Tuan, MSD’s ambassador for the campaign, also shared at the event: “I am deeply honoured and proud to be here today, joining the national communication campaign ‘For a Vietnam Free from the Burdens of HPV.’ I aim to help raise awareness and spread the message to a wider audience, ultimately reducing the health burden caused by this dangerous virus.”

Additionally, the campaign will continue with a series of community activities and exhibitions in Hanoi, Da Nang, and Ho Chi Minh City, while also expanding to rural areas, with the goal of reaching more than 50,000 people.

Advancing Healthcare Through Technological Experiences

MSD has always been at the forefront of applying cutting-edge technologies to enhance the effectiveness of community education programmes on vaccine-preventable diseases. At the HPV AI Exhibition "For a Vietnam Free from the Burdens of HPV", MSD utilised AI and 3D projection technology to deliver creative and interactive educational experiences, making essential health information more accessible and easier to understand. This initiative aims to empower individuals to prioritise proactive health protection for themselves and their families, with a particular focus on preventing HPV-related diseases, including cancer.

By utilising cutting-edge technologies such as interactive LED screens, creative games, and augmented reality, attendees can easily access information about preventing HPV-related diseases and cancers.

Attending the exhibition, U.S. Ambassador to Vietnam Marc E. Knapper highly commended MSD’s collaboration in raising public health awareness. He emphasised: “I’m very happy to see a U.S. pharmaceutical company like MSD contributing to efforts to combat HPV-related illnesses in Vietnam. Each organisation, partner, and sector must do their part.”

Ms. Katharina Geppert, General Manager of MSD Vietnam, shared: “The year 2025 will be a pivotal one as we introduce new initiatives, leading up to our 30th anniversary in Vietnam in 2026, with the goal of saving and improving the lives of over 5 million Vietnamese people. We are proud to accompany the Ministry of Health in the HPV AI Exhibition ‘For a Vietnam Free from the Burdens of HPV’, contributing to raising awareness and promoting HPV prevention actions in the community. With the collective efforts of our community, each individual can take proactive steps to protect themselves, contributing to the progress of public health and well-being.”

The exhibition took place on March 29 and 30 at Dinh Tien Hoang Street, Hanoi, and was completely free of charge for the public. Attendees could explore vaccine-preventable diseases through advanced technologies, including interactive LED screens, engaging educational games, and augmented reality (AR). Joining the programme, Minah – the AI Ambassador for the HPV Prevention Community – provided interactive knowledge-sharing, helping to elevate awareness and understanding of HPV prevention.-VNS