HCM City metro line among world’s greatest places in 2025: US magazine

HCM CITY The US weekly Time has included HCM City’s first metro line in its list of the world’s greatest places for 2025.

The Bến Thành - Suối Tiên metro line, which is the first metro in Việt Nam’s southern metropolis, began operations in December last year.

Spanning 20 kilometres, the line extends from the historic Bến Thành Market, and features 2.6 kilometres of underground tracks situated in the heart of HCM City to the Thủ Đức sub-city in the northeast.

It comprises 14 stations, including three underground ones and 11 elevated stops.

The metro line is expected to alleviate congestion and tackle pollution in the nation’s largest commercial hub, where the population has nearly doubled to more than 9 million over the past two decades.

The project has a total investment of VNĐ43.7 trillion (US$1.72 billion) and is equipped with 17 trains, each with the capacity to accommodate up to 930 passengers, including 147 seated and 783 standing.

“Now travelers can bypass whizzing motorbikes and gridlocked streets to reach popular tourist sites such as the French colonial Saigon Opera House, Nguyễn Huệ pedestrian boulevard, and bustling backpacker/nightlife thoroughfare Bùi Viện,” Time editors wrote.

“The introduction of mass rapid transit represents a significant achievement for a megacity renowned for its congested motorbike traffic. The city, which boasts a population of 9 million, is home to more than 7 million motorbikes.”

The $1.7 billion initiative, largely financed through loans from Japan, was initially approved in 2007 with a budget of $668 million and an opening date projected for 2018. However, escalating costs and funding shortages resulted in multiple delays.

The Time list includes a diverse array of hotels, cruises, museums, parks, and other attractions, categorised into “places to stay” and “places to visit”.

According to its website, Time's editorial team evaluates submissions based on criteria such as relevance, innovation, impact, and overall success.

Other major Asian destinations featured on the list include the Zebun Nessa Mosque in Bangladesh, the Nintendo Museum Uji in Japan, the Beijing Library in China, the Eagle Hunter Cultural Centre in Mongolia, and the Wangduechhoeling Palace Museum in Bhutan. VNS