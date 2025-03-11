Hùng Kings Temple Festival is expected to draw in four million visitors

PHÚ THỌ — Organisers of the Hùng Kings Temple Festival, one of Việt Nam’s most significant cultural events, anticipate that this year’s celebration will attract around four million visitors.

The annual festival, held at the Hùng Kings Historical Site in Việt Trì City, Phú Thọ Province, honours the Hùng Kings, founders of the ancient Vietnamese nation.

Recognised by UNESCO as intangible cultural heritage of humanity, the festival will take place this year from March 29 to April 7 (the first to the 10th day of the third lunar month).

Nguyễn Đắc Thủy, director of Phú Thọ Province’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said that the festival will be held in conjunction with the Culture and Tourism Week of Ancestral Land.

Preparations are being finalised to ensure the event is organised thoughtfully and safely. The festival will feature a solemn and respectful ceremony, emphasising its deep community significance, alongside a lively celebration blending traditional and modern folk activities. These elements aim to leave a lasting impression and provide satisfaction for both locals and tourists from across the globe.

"The organisation of the Hùng Kings Temple Festival and the Culture and Tourism Week of Ancestral Land 2025 seeks to instill patriotism and deep gratitude toward the Hùng Kings and the ancestors who founded and protected the nation," Thủy stated.

"Additionally, it promotes cultural heritage while fostering cultural, sports and tourism activities that contribute to tourism and local economic development."

The event will include traditional rituals such as incense offerings and a palanquin procession, as well as vibrant activities like cultural camps, folk art performances, bánh chưng (square sticky rice cake) wrapping and bánh dày (round sticky rice cake) pounding competitions, a cultural heritage exhibition and ethnic sports programmes.

Phú Thọ Province is aiming to set a benchmark by making the Hùng Kings Temple Festival and the Culture and Tourism Week of Ancestral Land a 'model festival'.

According to Phạm Tiến Đạt, director of the Hùng Kings Historical Site, efforts are underway to beautify the site and relocate stalls to ensure a pleasant and convenient environment for visitors.

Deputy Chairman of the Phú Thọ Province's People’s Committee Nguyễn Huy Ngọc emphasised the importance of media in promoting the event, and called on travel companies to actively collaborate in creating attractive tourism products for festival-goers.

Phú Thọ, regarded as the ancestral land of the Vietnamese people, is where the Hùng Kings established the country of Văn Lang more than 4,000 years ago. This historic land has given rise to many invaluable cultural traditions, including the worship of the Hùng Kings and xoan singing. The Hùng Kings’ death anniversary, commemorated on the 10th day of the third lunar month, is a national holiday in Việt Nam.

The festival welcomes an average of three million visitors each year. — VNS