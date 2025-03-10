Vietnamese contestant triumphs at Miss Global pageant

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's representative at Miss Global 2024 Nguyễn Đình Như Vân has surpassed 60 other contestants from around the world to win the beauty pageant finals held in Bangkok on the evening of March 9.

Standing at 1.74 metres tall, the 34-year-old beauty from the central province of Lâm Đồng boasts an impressive figure with measurements of 90-63-91 cm. She is now working as a professional model showcasing designs for numerous renowned fashion houses.

Vân was the runner-up of the Người Mẫu Toàn Năng (The New Mentor) competition in 2023 and took on the role of coach for the reality show Quý Ông Hoàn Mỹ (The Perfect Gentleman) last year.

The newly-crowned Miss Global 2024 said she was truly happy to be the first Vietnamese beauty to win the title and thanked the support and encouragement from the audience, especially from her hometown.

Contestants from Jamaica and Puerto Rico were named first and second runners-up, while representatives from the US and the Philippines secured the third and fourth runner-up positions, respectively.

The Miss Global pageant emphasises women's empowerment and celebrates diverse cultures. The competition is open to beauties aged 18 to 35.

Việt Nam has previously sent several representatives to the contest, including Đoàn Thu Thủy, who secured the country's prior highest achievement when she earned the title of fourth runner-up in Miss Global 2023.

Vietnamese designs shine on stage

At Miss Global 2024, Vân impressed the audience with her confident stage presence in designer Đỗ Long's stunning mermaid-style evening gown, which was inspired by Việt Nam’s rice fields.

The golden dress is decorated with Swarovski crystals and thousands of sparkling stones and sequins, combined with multi-layer pleating techniques to create a brilliant halo effect.

Aside from the impressive design by Đỗ Long, many of the other contestants also chose evening gowns by Nguyễn Minh Tuấn, who has been dubbed the beauty pageant designer.

Miss Global 2023 Ashley Melendez handed over the crown to her successor in a Wings of Fire design by Tuấn, a piece of evening wear inspired by the legendary imagery of the phoenix – a symbol of rebirth, power and eternal beauty.

The outfit is crafted from high-quality materials with exquisite cuts that perfectly highlight the wearer's figure. The dominant colours are vibrant red, orange and yellow, combined with an ombre effect, creating the illusion of flames burning fiercely.

A special highlight of the design is the 3D treatment on the bodice, featuring stylised feather details that convey both power and a soft, alluring elegance.

Contestants from Canada, Ecuador, Puerto Rico, Venezuela and other countries shone on the stage in outfits by the Vietnamese designer. Among them, second runner-up Miss Global Puerto Rico, Ediris Rivera Berrios, was crowned in a stunning evening gown by Tuấn. VNS