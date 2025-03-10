Official trailer, poster of Tunnels: Sun in the Dark released

HCM CITY — The official trailer and poster of Địa Đạo: Mặt Trời Trong Bóng Tối (Tunnels: Sun in the Dark), a production on Vietnamese history by prize-winning director Bùi Thạc Chuyên, have been released.

The trailer includes combat scenes central to the film’s topic, Vietnamese soldiers and people who sacrificed their lives for national liberation and unification.

Sounds, especially music, and light effects are used.

The trailer has attracted more than 37,000 views and many comments on YouTube, just one day after its release on March 6.

The film Địa Đạo: Mặt Trời Trong Bóng Tối tells stories of soldiers and residents—who live in the Củ Chi Tunnels, located about 60km from downtown HCM City in the national resistance war against American force. Love, sacrifices and bravery are highlighted.

Southern people, their history, culture and lifestyle are also featured.

Củ Chi tunnel complex served as communication and supply routes, hospitals, food and weaponry storage, and living quarters.

It began to be known as a “barren land” between 1969 and 1972 as no animal or plant could live there due to US bombs and the use of Agent Orange and dioxins.

Today, more than 120 kilometres out of the 250km of the tunnels' length have been preserved for tourism purposes. It annually attracts around 1.5 million foreign and local visitors from different countries.

“Through our work, Địa Đạo: Mặt Trời Trong Bóng Tối, we hope youngaudiences will learn more about Vietnamese history and culture, and improve their respect for the older generations-- who devoted their life for the country’s indepence, freedom and prosperity today,” said Nguyễn Thành Nam, one of the film’s producers.

The film stars well-known artist Thái Hoà, winner of the Best Film Actor at the 23rd Việt Nam National Film Festival and Golden Kite Awards by Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and Việt Nam Cinematography Department in 2023.

Hoà has 30 years of experience in theatre and movie. He has performed as lead role in many drama plays, TV series and movies.

“I want to continue to prove my ability, want to develop my career professionaly and try my best to play a role in the film industry,” said 51-year-old Hoà.

The film’s director Chuyên spent 11 years preparing for the film. Many scenes from his film were shot at the State-owned and biggest Hoà Phú Studio in Củ Chi District of HCM City Television Station.

Địa Đạo: Mặt Trời Trong Bóng Tối is produced by HCM City-based privateGalaxy Studio and its partner, HK Film.

The film will be in cinemas on April 4—VNS