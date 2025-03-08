'Don’t cry, Butterfly' opens Vietnamese Film Days in the US

WASHINGTON DC — Mưa Trên Cánh Bướm (Don’t Cry, Butterfly), directed by young Vietnamese filmmaker Dương Diệu Linh, marked the opening of the Vietnamese Film Days at the Motion Picture Association (MPA) headquarters in Washington DC, US.

The event was hosted by the Việt Nam Film Development Association (VFDA), the Motion Picture Association (MPA) and the Vietnamese Embassy in the United States, celebrating the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and the United States.

The screening was attended by leaders and representatives from member studios of the Motion Picture Association (MPA), ambassadors and representatives from various embassies in the US, along with filmmakers and industry experts.

Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyễn Quốc Dũng reflected on the progress of Việt Nam-US relations over the past 30 years. He highlighted the growing cultural connections and people-to-people exchanges that have united the two countries.

Ngô Phương Lan, chairwoman of VFDA, remarked that the fact that a Vietnamese film is being shown at MPA — a venue that gathers major film production and distribution companies in the US — is not only an opportunity to promote the film, but it also support Vietnamese cinema get closer to the international market.

She said: "This screening today is an important milestone, not only in showcasing Vietnamese cinema to international audiences but also in reflecting the deepening connection between the film industries of the two countries. We hope this event will open up new collaboration opportunities, bringing Vietnamese films closer to the global market."

Charles Rivkin, chairman and CEO of MPA, expressed his delight in collaborating with the Vietnamese Embassy and VFDA to introduce Vietnamese films to American audiences.

Following the screening, director Linh engaged in a discussion with the audience, joined by Melissa Bisagni, director of the Asia-Pacific-America Film Festival in Washington DC.

Don’t Cry, Butterfly has become one of the rare Vietnamese films to have the opportunity to directly engage with industry experts, opening up new opportunities for connection and collaboration for Vietnamese cinema.

Don’t Cry, Butterfly is set in a suburban town near Hà Nội in the early 2000s and tells the story of a middle-aged housewife who finds out that her husband is cheating on her. Instead of confronting him, she voodoos her husband back into love, but accidentally awakens mysterious supernatural forces in the house.

The film won the 2024 Venice Film Festival Critics′ Week Grand Prize and the Most Innovative Film award at Settimana Internazionale della Critica.

The jury praised the feature’s uniqueness and creativity, which “mixes comedy, social drama and fantasy while depicting the complexities of a mother-daughter relationship”. — VNS