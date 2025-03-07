HCM City shop provides women with free áo dài

Áo dài is a traditional Vietnamese outfit that many women like to wear on special occasions, but for some, the dress is not easily affordable. The ‘Zero-đồng áo dài shop’ in Thủ Đức City receives donated áo dài from people who don't want them anymore, and give them to others for free, helping old áo dài find new happy owners.
Organised by the Japan Foundation, with the support of the Việt Nam – Japan Friendship Association in Huế, this initiative extends beyond a mere performance, aiming to partly build a bridge of appreciation and artistic collaboration between the two countries.