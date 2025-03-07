HCM City shop provides women with free áo dài

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Áo dài is a traditional Vietnamese outfit that many women like to wear on special occasions, but for some, the dress is not easily affordable. The ‘Zero-đồng áo dài shop’ in Thủ Đức City receives donated áo dài from people who don't want them anymore, and give them to others for free, helping old áo dài find new happy owners.