Hải Phòng festival honours national female hero Lê Chân

HẢI PHÒNG — An annual traditional festival has began in Hải Phòng commemorating General Lê Chân - a national female hero believed to be the founder of the coastal city.

The festival recognised as a national intangible cultural heritage is often opened on the first days of the second lunar month attracting thousands of city dwellers and visitors.

This year, the three-day event will take place from March 6-8 with a series of traditional cultural events being held across the city including the Monument of General Lê Chân, the national historical and cultural relic of Nghè Temple and the An Biên communal house -- a national architectural and artistic relic site.

On the morning of March 6, Lê Chân District held a ceremony to announce and offer incense at major festival locations of Nghè Temple, An Bien Communal House and the General Lê Chân Monument.

The festival is held to teach the country’s patriotism and traditions to descendants and raise responsibility among Hải Phòng residents in building their homeland.

A procession from Nghè Temple and An Biên Temple to General Lê Chân Square will be held on March 7 featuring a lion dance, drum performance, palanquin procession and an octet.

It was followed by performances of folk arts such as ca trù (ceremonial singing), chèo (traditional opera), short plays, folk games, traditional martial arts and flower contests.

In particular, this year, a celebration will be held on March 7 to receive the national treasure of Nghè Temple's gold artifacts.

Historial documents show the warrior and General Lê Chân helped fight foreign invaders during 40-42 AD and reclaimed the ancient An Biên Village, now Hải Phòng City.

She led locals to join the two Trưng sisters' uprising against the Han Chinese for national independence in the spring of 40 BC.

Born in An Thụy Commune, Đông Triều District, Quảng Ninh Province, the general is believed to have moved to the An Dương area and established An Biên Village.

After the uprising’s success, she dedicated her life to boosting development in the An Biên area and defending the security of the country’s eastern region.

The traditional festival to honour General Lê Chân was recognised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2016. VNS