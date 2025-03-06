Đà Nẵng seeks to attract MICE tourism

ĐÀ NẴNG - In the first two months of this year, Đà Nẵng was chosen by organisations, businesses and corporations as a top event venue.

This demonstrated the city’s prestige as an attractive destination for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions tourism (MICE) in the region, contributing to enhancing the position of Đà Nẵng on the international tourism map and creating opportunities to promote business cooperation and tourism development in the region.

The city has developed outstanding tourism infrastructure over the past ten years, with a five-star international terminal and more than 100 four-five star hotels.

Exploiting its natural strengths, the coastal city has diversified its tourism products to suit many types of tourists, while making efforts to promote the brand "Asia's Leading Event and Festival Destination", a title awarded by the World Travel Awards in 2022 and 2024.

In 2024, the prestigious American travel magazine Condé Nast Traveller announced that Đà Nẵng was the only representative of Việt Nam to make it to the Top of Asia and ranked second in the list of 11 best places in Asia that tourists should visit if they plan to travel.

The expansion and increase of attracting high-end resort tourists, golf tourism, and conference tourism (MICE) are being promoted by the Đà Nẵng tourism industry.

In early 2025, Đà Nẵng welcomed a tourist group of 226 people from a leading Thai health product manufacturing enterprise who visited and organised a conference in the city.

At the same time, the Tamil Business Conference took place in Đà Nẵng from February 21-22 with more than 300 international guests from more than 30 countries, including: India, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Singapore and South Africa.

Nguyễn Sơn Thủy, the Director of Visit Indochina Co., Ltd., said that right after tourism recovered, travel companies focused on attracting MICE guests, in addition to traditional groups and free independent travellers.

“Đà Nẵng has an ideal position for MICE tourism and great potential. In 2024, our company welcomed a group of 450 Indian MICE guests staying for nine days in Đà Nẵng. In addition, we also welcomed many other MICE groups of 50 - 200 people from Thailand, Malaysia and other countries.”

According to the city's Department of Tourism, since the beginning of 2025, the MICE tourist market has grown vigorously, with many business tourist groups from large-scale international corporations and enterprises coming to Đà Nẵng for meetings and vacations.

Director of Đà Nẵng Department of Tourism Trương Thị Hồng Hạnh said: "Đà Nẵng is gradually affirming its position as a leading MICE tourism centre in Asia."

In order to increase the efficiency of exploiting and developing the MICE tourist market to Đà Nẵng in 2025 and the following years, the city continues to implement solutions on policies to attract MICE visitors.

Đà Nẵng will continue to implement policies to attract MICE guests such as consultations on procedures for arriving delegations, along with organising art performances, giving souvenirs, and communicating about activities in Đà Nẵng.

The department has been ramping up its promotional efforts, targeting travel companies and attending domestic and international tourism fairs and events to increase the efficiency of this tourist segment in 2025 and the following years.

Đà Nẵng is rolling out the red carpet for even more MICE travelers with initiatives like consultation services, cultural performances, exclusive souvenirs, and media support for events.

By teaming up with local businesses, the city ensures competitive rates and enhanced services, making every visit smoother, richer, and more memorable. VNS