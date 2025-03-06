HCM City theatres revitalise reality-based plays

HCM CITY — Drama theatres in HCM City have recently put on reality-themed plays, achieving notable success despite the traditional challenge of attracting audiences to serious dramas.

This resurgence has brought to the stage a variety of works that not only carry high ideological values but also also entertain, reflecting a blend of thought-provoking content and engaging performances.

One of the standout plays is Đồng Chí (Comrades), written by Lê Thu Hạnh and directed by Trần Ngọc Giàu and Quốc Thịnh. This play has deeply moved audiences with its unique portrayal of comrades who once bravely faced the battlefield, now struggling with harsh peacetime realities as money influences their conscience.

The steadfast spirit of Party members who maintain their political stance and serve as role models for future generations has brought many to tears.

Notably, the play was highly acclaimed, prompting Lee Jung Nam, Chairman of the Busan Theatre Association in South Korea, to invite the cast to perform it at the Busan International Performing Arts Market (BPAM) this year.

Similarly, the Trịnh Kim Chi Drama Stage has introduced two significant plays, Hai Người Mẹ (Two Mothers) by Lê Thu Hạnh and directed by Trịnh Kim Chi, and Ngày Ấy Cổng Trời (The Then Heaven Gate) by Nguyễn Kháng Chiến, also directed by Chi. The stage previously premiered Khát Vọng Ngày Mai (Future Inspiration) by Trần Văn Hưng, directed by Trần Minh Ngọc, which won top honours in a writing competition organised by the HCM City Party Committee.

These plays were also critically well-received and popular with audiences, showcasing the strong influence of dramatic works in the city's theatrical life.

Critics have praised these productions for providing fresh perspectives on contemporary individuals reflecting on the past. The plays transform pride and revolutionary spirit into motivation for contributing to the nation's progress. They skillfully blend strong propaganda content with relatable details, creating genuine laughter and empathy that resonate with audiences.

Meritorious Artist Ca Lê Hồng, a member of the Artistic Council of HCM City’s Department of Culture and Sports, highlights the exploration and creativity in staging techniques that have made political plays both appealing and engaging. The HCM City Drama Theater's production of Khát Vọng Hòa Bình (Inspiration for Peace) by Ngọc Trúc, directed by Trần Ngọc Giàu, left a lasting impression at the 1st HCM City Theatre Festival last November, adding a relatable yet profoundly meaningful legitimate theme to the stage.

The Small Stage Theatre also presented the play Dấu Xưa (The Old Mark) by Nguyễn Thanh Bình, directed by Trần Minh Ngọc. This play received the Creativity Award and was performed not only at the 5B Theatre but also organised over a hundred performances at cultural centres, organizations, and schools, catering to audiences of all ages. The Hồng Hạc Theatre premiered Nếu Anh Còn Được Sống (If I Have Another Life) by Việt Linh, directed by Việt Linh and Lê Chi Na, at the Thanh Niên Cultural Centre, making a significant impact with its fresh perspective on war.

The Trần Hữu Trang Cải Lương Theatre has continuously attracted attention with plays like San Hô Đỏ (Red Coral), Tiếng Hò Sông Hậu (The Chanting on Hậu River), and Người Ven Đô (The Urban People). Young director Trần Ngọc Nhã Thy is set to premiere the serious-themed cải lương (reformed opera) play Nước Mắt Thâm Tình (Tears of Love) by Hoàng Song Việt, following her graduation in directing.

Elevating serious dramas is a challenge, as noted by People’s Artist Trần Minh Ngọc. Refreshing serious dramas and transforming seemingly dry scripts into compelling performances requires serious and meticulous investment in staging and innovation in execution.

Ngọc is pleased to see an increasing number of spoken dramas and cải lương plays exploring political themes about war, revolution, and the people of the city within the context of building a new urban area. Even stories about the newly operational metro line have been mentioned, receiving enthusiastic responses from audiences of all ages.

Nguyễn Thị Thanh Thúy, deputy head of the HCM City Department of Culture and Sports, emphasised the importance of communication and promotion in attracting public awareness.

Both public and private art units are building professional communication teams to help their works reach wider audiences. Following the success of the first HCM City Theatre Festival last November, the department plans to further promote award-winning works, bringing these types of shows to a wider public. VNS