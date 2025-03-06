SOOBIN completes hat-trick at Devotion Awards

HÀ NỘI — SOOBIN cleaned up at the 19th Devotion Awards with three prizes for Best Album for Bật nó lên (Turn it on), Best Music video for Giá như (If) and Male Artist of the Year.

Tùng Dương was announced as the winner in the Song of the Year category at the event with Tái sinh (Reborn). Throughout the 20 years of the awards, Tùng Dương has been nominated 23 times and won 14.

In the Series of the Year Award category, the live concert Anh trai vượt ngàn chông gai (Call Me By Fire Vietnam) was named the winner. Music director of the concert, SlimV, was also honoured as the producer of the year.

The Programme of the Year Award went to SKYNote by artist Quốc Thiên.

Both SOOBIN and Quốc Thiên participated in the TV show Call Me By Fire Vietnam. As for Quốc Thiên, while he may not have stood out as much in the TV show, in SKYNote – a live show marking his nearly 20-year journey in music – Quốc Thiên was considered well-rounded.

In the Songwriter of the Year category, for the second time, Phan Mạnh Quỳnh was honoured. Previously, in 2020, he was also recognised in this category.

The winner of the New Artist of the Year Award was young male artist Dương Domic. Singer Trang Pháp was named Female Artist of the Year.

In addition to the 10 main categories, the Impressive Devotion Award was presented to the organisers of the Youth Programme Concert for their creativity and groundbreaking innovation in combining a high-quality music night with interactive programmes and training for students.

Sports categories highlight ASEAN Cup 2024 victory

The Sports Achievement of the Year Award went to the national men's football team for their remarkable achievement of winning the ASEAN Cup 2024. Coach Kim Sang Sik accepted the award on behalf of the team.

The Athlete of the Year Award was presented to naturalised striker Nguyễn Xuân Son, who was also the Best Player and also the Top Scorer at the ASEAN Cup 2024 with seven goals.

The Young Athlete of the Year Award was given to young canoeist Nguyễn Thị Hương for her remarkable accomplishments, including earning a spot in the Paris 2024 Olympics, claiming a Gold medal at the Asian Championships, and winning three Gold medals at the Southeast Asian Championships.

The Spirit of Devotion Award went to Động Lực Joint Stock Company, a leading Vietnamese firm in sports equipment, health products, educational tools and sports facility construction, committed to sustainable community and social development.

The Devotion Awards is an annual event organised by Vietnam News Agency (VNA)’s Thể Thao & Văn Hóa (Sports & Culture) newspaper since 2005, featuring two categories for music and sports. The event allows votes from the public along with the votes from the press.

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Devotion Awards, the organisers held an auction for a special edition Devotion Cup, coated with gold leaf according to traditional standards.

All proceeds from the auction will be donated to the "For My School" charity programme, which aims to build and repair classrooms for children in remote areas, supported by the Thể Thao & Văn Hóa newspaper. — VNS