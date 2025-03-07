Japanese ensemble performs with traditional instruments in Huế City

HUẾ CITY - An ensemble of Japanese musicians AKATSUKI are to introduce the elegant sounds of traditional instruments in Huế City for the first time.

The musicians will be performing with the koto, shakuhachi, and wadaiko. The koto, a plucked string instrument introduced during the Nara period, became a symbol of court music. The shakuhachi flute, once played by Zen monks, carries meditative and expressive depth. While the wadaiko drum, rooted in religious ceremonies and festivals, embodies the heartbeat of Japanese tradition.

Organised by the Japan Foundation, with the support of the Việt Nam – Japan Friendship Association in Huế, this initiative extends beyond a mere performance, aiming to partly build a bridge of empathy, appreciation and artistic collaboration between the two countries.

AKATSUKI have made it their musical mission to embark on a cultural exchange journey, sharing traditional Japanese music and instruments with new audiences. They want to foster deeper connections between Japan and ASEAN countries, transcending language barriers through the universal power of music.

The name AKATSUKI, meaning 'dawn' in Japanese, also refers to the beautiful and passionate image of a red moon – the colour reflected on the moon surface when it is close to the horizon, symbolising the fresh start of a new era for cultural connection.

Each artist brings a unique approach, blending the traditional with innovation. Koto artist Nobutaka Yoshizawa sets his mind on collective practice in collaboration with artists from diverse disciplines while Nobuhiro Kaneko integrates koto music into different artistic fields.

Junya Okochi infuses shakuhachi flute into a variety of stage performances, while Yuta Kanazashi energises wadaiko drumming with a dynamic expressionism.

Together, they push the boundaries of traditional Japanese music, making it resonate with modern audiences. Through their performances, AKATSUKI breathes new life into these ancient sounds, linking past and present.

Visitors will experience Japanese music performed in a contemporary style, discover the cultural interplay between Japanese and Vietnamese music, and immerse themselves in the timeless melodies of East Asian heritage.

AKATSUKI will also be conducting workshops at four schools Nguyễn Tri Phương Secondary School, Quốc Học High School, Hai Bà Trưng High School and Nguyễn Huệ High School.

The concert will begin at 7.30pm on Saturday at Sông Hương Theatre, No1 Lê Lợi Street, Thuận Hóa District. - VNS