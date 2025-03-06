Artists, athletes honoured at Devotion Awards 2025

Outstanding artists and athletes have been honoured with the Cống Hiến (Devotion) Awards 2025 at an annual event organised by the newspaper Thể Thao & Văn Hóa (Sport and Culture), a publication by the Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

The awards aim to encourage the Vietnamese music and sports scene, as well as honour artists and athletes who have made significant contributions to the country's sport and culture sectors. The event allows votes from the public along with the votes from the press. VNS