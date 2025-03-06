Artists, athletes honoured at Devotion Awards 2025

Outstanding artists and athletes have been honoured with the Cống Hiến (Devotion) Awards 2025 at an annual event organised by the newspaper Thể Thao & Văn Hóa (Sport and Culture), a publication by the Vietnam News Agency (VNA).
The awards aim to encourage the Vietnamese music and sports scene, as well as honour artists and athletes who have made significant contributions to the country's sport and culture sectors. The event allows votes from the public along with the votes from the press. VNS
|Composer Dương Thụ, singer Tùng Dương, singer Mỹ Tâm, journalist Ngô Hà Thái, and journalist Hữu Thỉnh receive the Commemorative Devotion Awards. VNA/VNS Photo Hoàng Hiếu
|The Programme of the Year award goes to SKYNote by singer Quốc Thiên. SKYNote is a live show marking his nearly 20-year journey in music. VNA/VNS Photo Hoàng Hiếu
|The winner of the New Artist of the Year award is young singer Dương Domic. VNA/VNS Photo Phạm Tuấn Anh
|Tạ Quang Đông, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism (left) and VNA General Director Vũ Việt Trang (right) present the Inspirational Artist award to artist Chu Bảo Quế (centre). VNA/VNS Photo Hoàng Hiếu
|Artist Chu Bảo Quế (centre) has dedicated many decades to and persistently preserving and promoting 'quan họ' folk singing. VNA/VNS Photo Hoàng Hiếu
South Korean coach Kim Sang-sik (centre), a representative of the Việt Nam men's football team, receives the Sports Achievement of the Year award. VNA/VNS Photo Hoàng Hiếu
|The Athlete of the Year award is presented to naturalised striker Nguyễn Xuân Son (centre), who is also the Best Player and the Top Scorer at the ASEAN Cup 2024. VNA/VNS Photo Hoàng Hiếu
|The Spirit of Devotion award is presented to the Động Lực Joint Stock Company, a leading Vietnamese firm in sports equipment, health products, educational tools and sports facility construction, committed to sustainable community and social development. VNA/VNS Photo Hoàng Hiếu
|The Young Athlete of the Year award is given to canoeist Nguyễn Thị Hương (centre) for her remarkable accomplishments, including earning a spot in the Paris 2024 Olympics, claiming a Gold medal at the Asian Championships, and winning three Gold medals at the Southeast Asian Championships. VNA/VNS Photo Hoàng Hiếu
|Songstress Hoà Minzy performs her latest song titled 'Bắc Bling' at the award ceremony. VNA/VNS Photo Hoàng Hiếu