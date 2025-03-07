Women artists showcase art works for International Women’s Day

HCM CITY – Women artists in HCM City are showcasing their art works to celebrate International Women’s Day.

The exhibition, titled “Quê Hương Qua Ống Kính Nhiếp Ảnh Nữ TP HCM” (The Country through the Lenses of Women Photographers in HCM City), displays 159 photos by 53 women artists who are members of the city Photography Association.

The photos highlight the beauty of the country, landscapes, culture, lifestyle, people, and traditional craft villages, which the artists captured through their field trips across the country in the past year.

Đoàn Hoài Trung, chairman of the association, said, “The exhibition shows not only women artists’ efforts in creating beautiful works but also their contribution to preserving and promoting the country’s beauty.”

He added that in recent years, the artists have hosted creativity camps in many places such as the city, Đồng Nai and Bình Dương Provinces, and even military bases. The visits helped them create more quality photos and offered them a chance to exchange and share their experiences.

The exhibition runs until March 10. The association is at 122 Sương Nguyệt Ánh Street in District 1.

The city Women’s Cultural House also hosts several International Women’s Day activities.

Nguyễn Thị Ngọc Điệp, a young artist from the Ngân Hà (Galaxy) Women Artists’ Club, showcases 27 art works on women and motherhood.

The exhibition entitled “Mẹ và Con” (Mother and Children) includes paintings in various materials of oil, acrylic, watercolour and mixed media on different platforms of canvas, denim clothes and ceramics products.

The paintings reflect genres such as portrait, realism, abstract and impressionism.

Điệp, whose artist name is Nguyễn Điệp 99, said her paintings portray women in different appearances and emotions.

She said that the works reflect their joys, sadness and aspirations for a better life, as well as the mother’s silent sacrifices, happiness and pride at watching kids grow up.

She added the paintings also expressed love and gratitude from children to mothers.

Điệp’s exhibition remains open until March 14 at the cultural house, 188-192-194 Lý Chính Thắng Street in District 3.

The cultural house is also launching a photo exhibition with the theme of áo dài (Vietnamese traditional dress) in the lives of Vietnamese people at its second branch at 2 Nguyễn Đổng Chi Street in District 7.

The exhibition displays 50 photos depicting the beauty of áo dài from schools and offices to formal ceremonial occasions, especially in performing arts programmes and traditional festivals and holidays.

It aims to honour and promote áo dài and traditional heritage and spread the love of áo dài among the public.

The exhibition will close on March 26. – VNS