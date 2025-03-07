Historical cải lương play from 1979 to be restaged

Thu Anh

HCM CITY — People’s Artist Quế Trân and talented actors from Đại Việt Cải Lương Theatre, one of HCM City’s leading private traditional art troupes, will perform a famous play from 1979.

Trân will play a lead role in Câu Thơ Yên Ngựa (Poems on the Saddle), a historical play that features cải lương (reformed opera) – a traditional genre of southern theatre which began in the early 1920s in the Cửu Long (Mekong) River Delta region.

The opera features the themes of patriotism and bravery.

The original version of Câu Thơ Yên Ngựa was staged by Minh Tơ Troupe, one of the South’s leading theatres.

Since its debut in 1979, the work has been staged many times by art troupes in HCM City and southern provinces.

In 1982, the play was rewritten and directed by late People’s Artist Thanh Tòng, a guru of cải lương.

In his version, Tòng combined cải lương and tuồng (classical drama), a traditional theatre genre that began in the 12th century in the central region. He also added new concepts and techniques of modern drama.

Tòng’s work became a phenomenon in the industry. It earned a series of top prizes for Best Play, Best Actor and Best Actress at the National Theatre Festival in Hà Nội in 1985.

Đại Việt Cải Lương Theatre invited Meritorious Artist and prize-winning director Hoa Hạ to join the new version of Câu Thơ Yên Ngựa this year.

“We believe director Hạ’s talent is a guarantee for our production’s quality and financial success as well,” said the theatre’s founder and art director Hoàng Song Việt.

New version

Hạ’s vesion of Câu Thơ Yên Ngựa in 2025 introduces cải lương in both old and new styles.

The play portrays General Lý Thường Kiệt, a prominent military leader and politician of Đại Việt (former name of Việt Nam), who helped to lead the country to victory against the Chinese Song Dynasty in the 11th century.

It focuses on Kiệt and his soldiers in a 40-day strategic battle against the Song Dynasty of China and gained victory in Bắc Ninh Province in 1075.

Kiệt then wrote a poem, declaring the sovereignty of Việt Nam, which has become well-known as the country’s first Independence Declaration.

Director Hạ hired cải lương stars, such as actors Lê Thanh Thảo, Điền Trung, and actresses Tú Sương and Trân, as lead characters.

People’s Artist Trân began her career at an early age with training from her father, late director Tòng.

She has 20 years in the industry, earning top prizes for Best Theatre Actress presented by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the HCM City Theatre’s Association, and leading organisations and newspapers.

Meritorious Artist Sương studied her first lessons on cải lương and tuồng from her parents, who were late actor Trường Sơn and late actress Thanh Loan – first members of Minh Tơ Troupe.

She has performed in several hundred cải lương plays, music videos and TV shows.

“In the new version of Câu Thơ Yên Ngựa, my colleagues and I will offer true cải lương with modern techniques of performance. We will bring the art closer to young people,” Sương said in an interview with local media.

Đại Việt Cải Lương Theatre opened in HCM City in 2019 after several years of preparation.

The theatre’s shows are aimed at young people. Its highlighted plays feature Vietnamese history and culture.

The premier of Câu Thơ Yên Ngựa is scheduled to stage next month to celebrate the 50th anniversary of South Việt Nam's Liberation and Reunification Day (April 30). — VNS