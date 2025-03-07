Tourism authority releases video promoting Việt Nam's travel highlights on YouTube

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) has launched a promotional video showcasing the stunning beauty of Việt Nam on YouTube, highlighting the country's breath-taking natural landscapes, rich culture, and warm-hearted people, reaffirming its status as one of the world’s most attractive travel destinations.

The video, part of the 2025 tourism stimulus programme launched by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism with the theme "Việt Nam: Go to love!” takes viewers on a journey to explore iconic destinations across Việt Nam's three regions -- the north, central, and south. It invites tourists to discover Việt Nam's key tourism offerings, such as cultural, nature, ecological, and sea-island tourism.

The carefully curated video captures awe-inspiring images, from majestic waterfalls and winding rivers to endless rice paddies and towering mountains, creating a visual story of Việt Nam's diverse landscapes. It also features the mysterious beauty of hidden caves, serene sandy dunes, untouched beaches, and lush river regions.

Beyond its natural splendour, Việt Nam also boasts a rich history and cultural heritage that has stood the test of time. The northern region is known for its iconic monuments and sacred temples, while the central region, with its sunny beaches and rich cultural heritage, features UNESCO world heritage sites like the Complex of Huế Monuments and the ancient city of Hội An. The southern region blends the dynamic vibrancy of modern cities with the unique waterway culture, exemplified by its distinctive architecture and riverside traditions.

Việt Nam has earned international recognition as a diverse and colourful destination, not only for its invaluable natural resources and rich cultural heritage but also for its renowned cuisine, lively festivals, impressive shows, and international sports events. In many cities and provinces, visitors can enjoy world-class resorts, top-notch health and beauty services, exhilarating water sports, and entertainment facilities that meet international standards.

According to the VNAT, the video, which lasts just over four minutes, vividly portrays the beauty of Việt Nam, its friendly people, diverse tourism products, and high-quality services. It aims to spread positive energy, inspire travel, and attract tourists from around the globe, helping to further elevate Việt Nam's profile on the global tourism map.

Đào Thị Kim Lan from Royal-Entertainment Company, commented that the images in the video beautifully showcase Việt Nam's diverse and special tourist attractions. Travel agencies can use this video on their websites and social media channels to help potential visitors learn more about Việt Nam, encouraging them to choose it as their destination or extend their stay, she said.

Võ Lê Anh Dũng an amateur television director, said that the promotional video is a perfect blend of traditional and modern elements. It’s short and engaging, and has a harmonious soundtrack. He said he hopes it reaches international travellers and even domestic tourists.

The 2025 tourism development promotion programme aims to implement Government resolutions regarding visa exemptions for citizens of Poland, the Czech Republic, and Switzerland and measures to boost growth in various sectors and localities, improve the quality of services for tourists, and increase international visitors to Việt Nam in 2025. — VNS