Áo Dài Festival 2025 kicks off in HCM City

HCM CITY — The 11th HCM City Áo Dài Festival, themed “Vietnamese Áo Dài - Rising Việt Nam,” began last night (March 7) with a vibrant ceremony on Nguyễn Huệ walking street.

In his opening remarks, Nguyễn Văn Được, chairman of HCM City People's Committee, highlighted the festival’s role in celebrating Vietnamese culture and honoring the contributions of women to the nation.

This year’s event coincides with the 50th anniversary of the South’s liberation and reflects the city’s growth, he added.

The festival features nearly 60 Áo Dài designers and over 30 ambassadors from various fields.

A highlight includes a mass folk dance with around 3,000 participants, expected to draw over 50,000 attendees from across the city.

Activities include art performances, a painting contest, an online photo competition, and exhibitions focused on the Áo Dài.

In addition, there will be a programme donating Áo Dài to women’s union members.

HCM City aims to attract 8.5 million international and 45 million domestic tourists this year, targeting tourism revenue of VNĐ260 trillion ($10.18 billion), or about 13 per cent of the city’s GRDP. — VNS