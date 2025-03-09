American piano master Jerome Rose to host recital at HCM City Opera House

HCM CITY — Jerome Rose, hailed as 'the Last Romantic of our own age' and one of the US’s most distinguished pianists, will host a solo recital at the HCM City Opera House on March 15.

Rose will open the concert with Sonata No 8 in C minor, Op 13, also known as Pathetique, one of Beethoven’s most famous works.

The three-movement sonata was written in 1798 and published in 1799.

The artist will play the Barcarolle in F sharp major written by Chopin during his business trip to Italy in 1845.

The composition resembles the melody of a gondolier, evoking the sound of running water and the sound of oars, which immerses listeners in the atmosphere of Venice.

The concert will continue with Hungarian Rhapsody No 6 composed by Franz Liszt.

Rose will close the night with Piano Concerto in A minor by Schumann in 1845.

The three-movement piece premiered in Dresden, Germany in 1845. Its first movement has a strong contrast between piano and clarinet, while the second movement is quiet and emotional and becomes intense as it enters the final movement.

The pianist will perform alongside the HCM City Ballet Symphony Orchestra (HBSO).

Rose, a graduate of the Mannes School of Music and the Juilliard School of Music, debuted with the San Francisco Symphony at the age of 15.

He won the Gold medal at the Busoni Piano Competition in Bolzano, Italy, and began his international career in his early twenties.

In 1961 he won the Concert Artists Guild award and was also a Fulbright Scholar in Vienna.

He has taught at Mannes School of Music, Hunter College, City University of New York and State University of New York, and has given masterclasses in countries like France, Poland, Spain and Japan.

He has toured major cities around the world and appeared with orchestras such as the Berlin Philharmonic, Munich Philharmonic, Vienna Symphony and London Philharmonic.

Conductor Lê Ha My, HBSO's director, will lead the concert.

My graduated in piano from the Việt Nam National Academy of Music in 1999, and was sent to the Moscow Tchaikovsky Conservatory for conducting in Russia.

He has worked with orchestras in Russia and Việt Nam.

The concert will begin at 8pm at 7 Lam Sơn Square in District 1. Tickets are available at the venue and www.ticketbox.vn. — VNS