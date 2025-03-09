Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Preserved fruits of our labour

March 09, 2025 - 10:28
Hàng Đường Street in downtown Hà Nội is renowned for the production of preserved fruits, jams, and sweets. With dozens of preserved fruit brands lining the street, Toàn Thịnh has remained one of the most popular companies. Let’s take a visit to their shop and workshop on the outskirts to explore how they maintain the traditional flavours in their products!

