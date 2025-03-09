Preserved fruits of our labour

Hàng Đường Street in downtown Hà Nội is renowned for the production of preserved fruits, jams, and sweets. With dozens of preserved fruit brands lining the street, Toàn Thịnh has remained one of the most popular companies. Let’s take a visit to their shop and workshop on the outskirts to explore how they maintain the traditional flavours in their products!
Mưa Trên Cánh Bướm (Don’t Cry, Butterfly), directed by young Vietnamese filmmaker Dương Diệu Linh, marked the opening of the Vietnamese Film Days at the Motion Picture Association (MPA) headquarters in Washington DC, US.
Áo dài is a traditional Vietnamese outfit that many women like to wear on special occasions, but for some, the dress is not easily affordable. The ‘Zero-đồng áo dài shop’ in Thủ Đức City receives donated áo dài from people who don't want them anymore, and give them to others for free, helping old áo dài find new happy owners.
The carefully curated video captures awe-inspiring images, from majestic waterfalls and winding rivers to endless rice paddies and towering mountains, creating a visual story of Việt Nam's diverse landscapes.