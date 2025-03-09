Hà Nội bans tours on train street

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội Department of Tourism has requested travel agencies not to organise tours to train street in Cửa Nam, Hàng Bông and Cửa Đông wards.

The department also requires travel agencies to raise awareness among their staff about the risks of traffic accidents in areas where train street cafes operate.

Additionally, relevant authorities need to proactively coordinate to detect, prevent and promptly address violations in accordance with regulations.

Train street, connecting Lê Duẩn, Trần Phú, Cửa Đông and Phùng Hưng streets, is about 2km long and is a popular destination that attracts many tourists for sightseeing and photography, especially on weekends.

The section of train street that stretches about 300m from Trần Phú to Phùng Hưng is referred to by tourists as the "new train street coffee" and is particularly popular among foreign visitors.

A series of coffee shops located right next to the railway allows visitors to leisurely sip their coffee while watching the trains pass by. This is a key factor that attracts many foreign tourists to the area for the experience.

Previously, the Hoàn Kiếm District People's Committee had repeatedly requested the enforcement of penalties against businesses operating along the train street coffee area due to recurring violations within the railway safety corridor that had not been fully addressed.

Both locals and tourists not only gather along the railway corridor, but also crowd the train tracks, creating safety hazards.

The decision by Hà Nội's Department of Tourism to ban tours to this area is seen as a measure to ensure the safety of tourists, create a safe railway corridor and maintain public order. — OVIETNAM.VN/VNS