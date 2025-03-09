Free tours take visitors to famous landmarks in Bắc Ninh Province

HÀ NỘI — Tourists visiting the northern province of Bắc Ninh now can join in two free tours that enable them to explore renowned sites and historical landmarks within the locality.

According to Director of the Bắc Ninh Museum and Tourism Promotion Centre Nguyễn Hữu Mạo, the tours, which run from now until June, have been organised to provide local residents and visitors with real experiences at various tourist destinations, craft villages and notable historical and cultural sites in the region.

The free tours aim to attract both domestic and international tourists -- as well as investors in the tourism sector -- to the province.

The tours will start at 8am and end at 5.30pm every Saturday and Sunday, departing from the Bắc Ninh Museum at 2 Lý Thái Tổ Street in Bắc Ninh City.

Tourists will be transported by 45-seat buses, with two departures scheduled each day for each tour.

The first tour will take them from Bắc Ninh Museum to Bút Tháp Pagoda, Dâu Pagoda, Đông Hồ Painting Village, Đô Temple and Nam Hồng Royal Museum before returning to Bắc Ninh Museum.

The second will also depart from the museum and then travel to Phật Tích Pagoda, Kinh Dương Vương Tomb, Phù Lãng Pottery Village, Nguyễn Cao Temple and Diên Quang Pagoda before coming back.

Many of the destinations in the two tours are featured in the latest music video Bắc Bling by singer Hòa Minzy, which reached the second spot on YouTube charts on March 7. Launched earlier this month, the music video became a sensation in the music scene, attracting over 30.5 million views to date.

Bắc Ninh is a region with a rich historical background and vibrant cultural traditions. In 2024, the province welcomed over 2.3 million visitors, marking a 40 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2023, with revenue reaching VNĐ1.9 trillion (nearly US$74.5 million). OVIETNAM.VN/VNS