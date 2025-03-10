Mekong Delta region aims to enhance tourism service quality

KIÊN GIANG - Authorities in the Mekong Delta are encouraged to develop distinctive tourism products and elevate service quality to fully harness the region’s vast potential.

Tourism in the Mekong Delta still faces challenges in developing distinctive products, refreshing travel experiences, and providing high-end offerings for the luxury segment.

According to the Mekong Delta Tourism Association, in 2024, the region welcomed more than 52.1 million visitors, an increase of nearly 16 per cent compared to 2023 including over 2.8 million international visitors, generating total revenue of VNĐ62 trillion, an increase of 36 per cent.

The Mekong Delta Tourism Association has carried out numerous promotional and marketing activities within the region, such as organising destination survey trips to Cambodia and Thailand and hosting the 2024 Mekong Delta Tourism Promotion and Marketing Conference in Bangkok, Thailand.

The association also collaborated with the Investment, Trade, and Tourism Promotion Center of Kiên Giang Province and the Department of Tourism of Kiên Giang Province to organise destination surveys in Tuyên Quang and Phú Thọ.

Additionally, they held the Mekong Delta Tourism Promotion and Marketing Conference in Hà Nội.

Nguyễn Minh Tuấn, director of the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Cần Thơ City, commented: "With total tourism revenue exceeding VNĐ62 trillion, the tourism sector’s growth is remarkable. In Cần Thơ City, investments in waterway, air, and road infrastructure have paved the way for tourism development. As the regional hub, Cần Thơ focuses on creating distinctive tourism products, developing upscale entertainment and resort facilities, and fostering links with localities across the region."

According to Lâm Minh, General Manager of Cantho Eco Resort, the facility welcomed 61,000 visitors in 2024, including 24,000 overnight guests, a 25 per cent increase.

Customer satisfaction has improved through ratings on various review platforms.

In terms of infrastructure, Cantho Eco Resort has invested in upgrades and renovations to enhance amenities and elevate customer experiences.

The resort has also diversified its service offerings, incorporating the distinctive culture of the southwestern region.

Furthermore, Cantho Eco Resort has designed its sales policies to align with market preferences in its target segment.

However, Lâm Minh hopes the Mekong Delta Tourism Association will support the resort’s development efforts and promotional activities.

Nguyễn Hồng Phúc, secretary of the Party Committee of the Centre for Medicinal Plant Cultivation, Research, and Processing under the Logistics Department of Military Zone 9 in Đồng Tâm Snake Farm, Tiền Giang Province, stated that because the farm combines economic and defense functions, it faces promotional challenges.

"We propose that the Mekong Delta Tourism Association prioritise showcasing the farm’s image and activities when promoting tourism domestically and internationally, highlighting it as an attractive destination in HCM City and the 13 provinces of the Mekong Delta. We also hope it will be recognised as a potential 5-star OCOP (One Commune One Product) tourism site," Phúc suggested.

Enhancing service attitudes with a smile

Despite notable achievements, the Mekong Delta Tourism Association acknowledges ongoing challenges, such as developing unique tourism products, refreshing offerings, and coordinating joint tourism events across linked clusters.

Lê Minh Quang, development director of Focus Group’s Key Travel and Trade Company, believes the Mekong Delta, with its favourable geographical location, rich culture, and unique tourism products, has the potential to become a top destination for both domestic and international travelers.

However, to achieve sustainable tourism development, provinces must overcome current limitations, such as the lack of distinctive tourism products, inconsistent service quality, and underdeveloped infrastructure.

Nguyễn Văn Mỹ, an advisor at Lửa Việt Travel Company, noted that in addition to rivers, bird sanctuaries, and fruit gardens, the Mekong Delta offers unique tourism products that have not yet been fully recognised.

He argued that the region’s tourism potential is on par with, if not superior to, other areas, but weak management and lack of cooperation among localities have hindered development.

"To create a significant distinction, we must address these issues soon. For instance, each dish should have a unique name and a carefully curated menu, and service attitudes should be enhanced through friendliness and smiles," Mỹ suggested.

Trần Việt Phương, Chairman of the Mekong Delta Tourism Association, emphasised that collaboration and partnerships are key to stabilising and developing regional tourism.

Phương proposed that in 2025, the association should implement a robust plan for cooperative tourism development between HCM City and the Mekong Delta.

Additionally, the tourism sector should focus on building unique and exemplary tourism products, developing national-level tourist areas, conducting market research, promoting tourism, and training tourism personnel. - VNS