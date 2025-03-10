Cải lương actress honoured for her art

HCM CITY — Meritorious Artist and theatre star Nguyễn Như Huỳnh was honoured at the 2024 Theatre Awards presented by the Việt Nam Theatre Association.

Huỳnh received the year’s Best Cải Lương Actress award for her contribution to preserve cải lương (reformed opera), a 100-year-old traditional genre of Vietnamese theatre in the South.

She has performed the lead role in many plays, TV and radio shows featuring Vietnamese history and culture.

She won top prizes at national theatre festivals and contests, including the golden medal for Best Actress at the 2024 National Professional Cải Lương Festival in Cần Thơ City.

Huỳnh began her career when she was at school in Bạc Liêu Province. Her sweet and strong voice and performance helped the artist become a young star in the industry.

She now works for the State-owned Cao Văn Lầu Theatre in Bạc Liêu, one of the region’s leading traditional art troupes.

Huỳnh and her colleagues have worked to offer quality shows with new concerts and techniques to meet the taste of young audiences.

“My colleagues and I are working to preserve and develop cải lương uniquely. We hope our art will be closer to young people,” said Huỳnh, who has nearly 20 years of experience in the industry. — VNS